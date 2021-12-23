ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Burglar Targeting Christmas Presents Shoots At Blaine Homeowners

 4 days ago

APD apprehends Christmas Day Burglar

ALEXANDRIA, La. (APD) - Alexandria police have arrested two suspects in connection with a Christmas morning burglary at a residence on Heyman Lane. A burglary in process was reported to APD involving a male suspect wearing a maroon hoodie. The suspect reportedly kicked in a door and spent a brief period of time in the residence and then left.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Burglar arrested after shooting Kalamazoo homeowner, police say

KALAMAZOO, MI - A burglar was arrested after shooting a Kalamazoo homeowner Sunday afternoon, police said. The officers responded to a burglary report around 2:41 p.m., Dec. 26 to the 900 block of Staples Street, said the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The homeowner who called advised police that he...
HPD: Homeowner fatally shoots man who tried to enter house

A homeowner in the Greater East End fatally shot a man early Saturday who tried to enter his home, police said. The man was with others and standing outside the fence at the house near Avenue F at 71st Street about 2:20 a.m., police said. The homeowner said they looked suspicious, became concerned and grabbed a weapon, said Lt. Ronald Willkens with the Houston Police Department.
HOUSTON, TX
Christmas Vandals Target Light Displays Across Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Vandals around Sacramento are targeting Christmas light displays. Diane Paulsen’s one Christmas wish to shine a light for her Elmhurst neighbors. “I just wanted to give people hope,” explained Paulsen. “I had a sign there that said ‘Peace on Earth’, and I could not imagine why someone would take it,” she said. Instead, her home looks dim after someone pulled the plug on her holiday spirit. Theives stole part of her sign, including the stars, ripping down lights and attempting to take the entire lawn piece that Paulsen ordered months in advance because of its message. “It’s always been a wish...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Public Safety
Dracut police arrest Grinch on Christmas Eve

DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - The Grinch won’t be able to ruin Christmas this year thanks to Dracut police. The police department wrote on Twitter that they arrested the Grinch in the early morning hours of Christmas Eve. The Grinch was allegedly caught trespassing people’s backyards, stealing presents and trying...
DRACUT, MA
Father of 3 shot and killed by suspected burglar just days before Christmas

COVINA, Calif. - A father is dead after he and a group of neighbors confronted a man who they witnessed stealing from cars in their California neighborhood. Around 11 p.m. Tuesday night, Covina Police officers responded to the 1100 block of N. Charter Drive after receiving a report of a suspect seen inside a vehicle committing theft.
COVINA, CA
Kennewick home targeted in drive-by shooting

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- The Kennewick Police department is investigating after a home was damaged in a drive-by shooting late Tuesday night. Police tell us they received a 911 call from someone who heard several gunshots in the 100 block of E 4th Ave at about 11:50 PM. When officers arrived,...
KENNEWICK, WA
Gunman Shoots Officer, Homeowner Before Shooting Self, Police Say

An armed robbery suspect shot a police officer, a homeowner and then himself in North Philadelphia, investigators said. Two officers who were transporting the injured suspect to the hospital were then involved in a crash that was captured by SkyForce10. The ordeal began shortly after 10 p.m. Tuesday when a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Swissvale Police: All 6 Victims Of Christmas Eve Shooting Knew Each Other

By: KDKA-TV News Staff SWISSVALE (KDKA) — Swissvale Police gave an update Sunday on a violent shooting that happened on Christmas Eve. In total, six adults were shot, and all the victims knew each other, according to police. The shooter has been identified, although police did not release their name. Police said the shooting was “the result of a domestic.” The current status of the six people shot is not known at this time, but all were sent to the hospital in “various conditions.” Police added that there continues to be no danger to the public and that this was an isolated incident.
SWISSVALE, PA
DA rules homeowner was justified in shooting death of man asked to leave home

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The district attorney has ruled that the death of a man shot by a homeowner earlier this month, “While tragic, was justified.”. On December 11, officers from the Jacksonville Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at a home on Summercreek Drive and discovered Trevor Swade Nunn, 26, had been shot and killed inside the home.
JACKSONVILLE, NC

Community Policy