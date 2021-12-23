Burglar Targeting Christmas Presents Shoots At Blaine Homeowners

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Vandals around Sacramento are targeting Christmas light displays.
Diane Paulsen’s one Christmas wish to shine a light for her Elmhurst neighbors.
“I just wanted to give people hope,” explained Paulsen. “I had a sign there that said ‘Peace on Earth’, and I could not imagine why someone would take it,” she said.
Instead, her home looks dim after someone pulled the plug on her holiday spirit. Theives stole part of her sign, including the stars, ripping down lights and attempting to take the entire lawn piece that Paulsen ordered months in advance because of its message.
“It’s always been a wish...
