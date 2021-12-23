ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Taste of Heaven

By Sharon Jaffe Dan, Bob Narod
homeanddesign.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter mastering her craft in Paris and New York, chocolatier Ashleigh Pearson opens Petite Soeur in time for Valentine’s Day. Inside her gleaming Georgetown shop, Ashleigh Pearson (right) arranges handmade bonbons in glass cases like fine jewelry. Petite Soeur’s debut marked a milestone in a 12-year career that started less than...

www.homeanddesign.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

9 best vegan cheeses for pizza, pasta, toasties and more

How many times have you heard someone say they could not possibly go vegan because they love cheese too much? We imagine dozens.There was a time when those people could have been excused. Makers of plant-based cheese alternatives have taken a while to perfect their wares, which were not always the most appetising to eat. But now vegan cheese lovers are spoilt for choice.Today, countless brands offer cruelty-free fromage of all varieties imaginable. You can find cheddar, smoked, chilli, spreadable, grated, sliced and blue alternatives even in standard supermarkets.Until recently, most vegan cheeses available on the high street were made...
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
7x7.com

Slices of Heaven: The Best Pizzas in San Francisco

ICYMI, San Francisco is having a pizza renaissance. Once known mostly for our Cali-style pies topped with healthy green things and exotic cheeses, the City is now home to a variety of doughy and cheesy transplants. We're a pizza town, however you slice it. If it's diverse slices you're after,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

How to make Bubble and Squeak with your Christmas leftovers

If you’ve spent hours sweating away in the kitchen on Christmas Day, then there’s no better Boxing Day meal than Bubble and Squeak.The traditional British dish has been around since the 18th century when it mainly consisted of fried meat and cabbage, though nowadays the meal includes almost anything and everything leftover from dinner - as well as an egg thrown in for good measure.According to the Oxford English Dictionary, the rather peculiar name comes from the sounds made by the meat and as they are fried.Lucky for you, the dish is very quick and simple to whip up (even with...
RECIPES
KTLA.com

Bsweet is your ube dessert heaven

Bsweet dessert bar has everything your sweet tooth could ever desire. From cakes, to brownies, pop tarts to ice cream, bread pudding and donuts. Over the past year Chef Barb has been able to garnish the attention of thousands on their Instagram through their colorful and irresistible deserts. They originally became known for their delicious bread pudding which deserves an award for how tasty it is (my favorite was the red velvet) but they pushed beyond their staple product and began getting creative. With a rotating menu, Chef Barb is able to constantly keep her customers surprised and delighted with new creations and flavors. Their tres leches cake is truly a wonder. It’s so moist and decadent, they had to restrain me from eating the whole cake. This months special is the hot cocoa tres leches topped with marshmallows, whip cream and cinnamon. They also bake their own glazed donuts and serve up halo pressed ice cream sandwiches and halo halos which is a Filipino based dessert with 13 ingredients such as ube, flan, green coconut, shaved ice and much more. If you are ever on the westside of town or even if you’re not (trust me the commute is worth it) give Bsweet a visit at 2005 Sawtelle Blvd or follow them on ig to keep up with their latest menu items and be sure to try the ube latte – it will make your day.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Keller
Daily Reflector

Taste Food: Fondu supplies a taste of the Alps

When the rural inhabitants of Swiss and French mountainous villages devised a warming winter dish incorporating their local cheese and white wine, little did they know it would become an international dinner party hit. It’s no wonder why this dish has crossed borders. During the cold and dark months,...
FOOD & DRINKS
artreview.com

Tasting Notes: Mince Pies

’Tis the season of mince pie-making, mulled-wine drinking and merriment, and I have fallen into a rabbit hole researching the humble little pie that is (probably) one of the oldest foodstuffs currently scoffed during Christmas – albeit with a slightly tweaked recipe. Today, the popularity of mince pies causes media outlets to scramble to publish their lists of ‘Best Supermarket Mince Pies’ each year – but to be honest it doesn’t really matter which store-bought ones you stuff into your mouth; they’re all disgusting. Take my advice and avoid the forewarned mince pie shortage by making your own versions. So ubiquitous are mince pies in the Anglophone world that variations on the treat appear in English literature from Shakespeare’s Hamlet (1603) (‘Thrift, thrift, Horatio! The funeral baked meats/Did coldly furnish forth the marriage tables.’) to the Ghost of Christmas Present’s throne of Christmas fare in Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol (1843) to Charlotte Brontë’s eponymous Jane Eyre (1847), who busies herself with the ‘beating of eggs, sorting of currants, grating of spices, compounding of Christmas cakes, chopping up of materials for mince-pies, and solemnising of other culinary rites.’
RECIPES
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Taste This: Bountiful Boards of Bend

Charcuterie is the art of preparing and assembling cured meats and other meat products. But many people know it as these wooden boards filled with meats, cheeses, and more. On this week’s episode of Taste This!, we check out Bountiful Boards of Bend.
RECIPES
newswatchtv.com

Aveine – Taste Wine The Way Its Meant To Be Tasted

Okay guys, the holidays are in full swing and that means parties and parties mean the wine will most definitely be flowing. Now while you could just pop a bottle and pour, you’d be doing yourself and your guests a disservice. Proper aeration allows the wine to exhale all its inherent flavor and realize its full potential. The thing is full aeration, it takes time. You have to let it breathe for hours. That is unless you have the Aveine Smart Aerator. This is the first-ever smart wine aerator that aerates your wine in an instant to enhance the experience and provide the most optimal tasting notes. No matter the bottle of wine, Aveine knows exactly what to do.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jewelry#Chocolate Bars#Restaurant#Food Drink#Les Dames#Michelin#Jelly#Pb J S Petite Soeur
Design Milk

2021 Year in Review: Taste

Drink Up! Radiant Red Pepper Cooler Cocktail Recipe. Pinch Food Design’s radiant Red Pepper Cooler is a simple four-ingredient recipe that is far from a basic cocktail – especially in a faceted glass. Gin is the foundation, with its unique botanical characteristics, tempered with sweet simple syrup and tart fresh lemon juice. But decidedly, the star ingredient of this drink is red pepper.
FOOD & DRINKS
lightandchampion.com

Taste of the Holidays

The Chamber’s Taste of the Holidays at the Windham Civic Center helped get the season kicked off with a sampling of cuisine and drinks from local restaurants, grocery stores, and caterers. Adding extra cheer to the evening for the many who attended was Christmas music provided by the CHS symphonic band. (Photos by Leon Aldridge/The Light and Champion)
CENTER, TX
grmag.com

A taste of Cuba

Most Americans haven’t been to Cuba. That means their tastebuds haven’t had the pleasure of experiencing the creative cooking that comes out of the nation’s paladares, independent businesses established as the communist nation started to open up its economy. Cubans are still greatly limited in their liberties and, while they have figured out how to love their lives, want for more. But in the limitations of their day-to-day lives, the inventive cuisines can absolutely.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
southsoundmag.com

Biscotti + a Hot Drink = Heaven

Rhonda Hamlin, owner of Art of Crunch, has been making her handcrafted (and even prize-winning) biscotti for more than 20 years. It makes a good gift or treat for yourself, especially with morning coffee, tea, or hot cocoa as the weather gets colder. It all began with Hamlin’s cornerstone cranberry-white-chocolate...
TACOMA, WA
Simplemost

This 5-Ingredient Ground Beef Casserole Is A Weeknight Classic

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. As the holiday season truly gets underway, most of us are spread thin on...
RECIPES
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Throw Away Pasta Immediately If You Notice This

Of all the staples in our pantry, pasta just might top the list when it comes to convenience, availability, and price. Good-quality pasta can be found in a huge variety of stores and supermarkets, it's not very expensive, and dried versions can last a long time in the cupboard (via BBC). Our list of favorite dishes stretches long: From creamy lemon pasta to fresh summer vegetable pasta, you can catch us in the kitchen using this endlessly versatile starch to whip up meals that are filling and delicious.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

Comments / 0

Community Policy