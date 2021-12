Lewis Hamilton is an undeniable force in the world of motorsport, and any brand would be happy to be associated with his name (especially now that he's a Sir). When Hamilton struck fame early on in his F1 career, companies were all too willing to throw money, and cars at him, and one brand, in particular, caught his eye: Pagani. This exotic Italian car manufacturer built Hamilton a one-off Zonda 760 LH back in 2014, and since then, this rare beauty, finished in deep purple and exposed carbon fiber, has become tied in with his stylish persona.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO