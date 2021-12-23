ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, KY

JCPS continues COVID testing over winter break

By Jess Clark
WFPL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f4UMK_0dUgdTHO00 Jefferson County Public Schools will continue to offer free drive-through COVID-19 testing for JCPS students, families and employees over the winter break.

Testing will be offered on weekdays, except for Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.

Testing locations are at JCPS high schools, the C.B. Young Service Center on Crittenden Drive and the Camp Edwards building in Smoketown. Below are the hours for each location.

  • CB Young Service Center:
  • December 22 & December 27-29 (4:30 – 8:30 p.m.)
  • All JCPS high schools and Camp Edwards building:
  • December 23 (9:00 a.m. – 12 noon)
  • December 24 (not open)
  • December 27, 28, & 29 (9:00 a.m. – 2:15 p.m.)
  • December 30 (9:00 a.m. – 12 noon)
  • December 31 (not open)

Families and employees are encouraged to register in advance here .

Many are scrambling to find COVID tests ahead of holiday gatherings as health officials warn about the super-contagious omicron variant. Omicron is twice as contagious as delta, and has been detected in both Kentucky and Indiana.

Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say omicron is better at evading vaccines than previous variants, but that the vaccines are still effective in preventing severe illness and death from omicron.

The nation’s top disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci says with a third booster shot, a person becomes about as immune to omicron as they were to delta.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has urged people to cancel some holiday plans.

