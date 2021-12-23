Christmas Snow Storm Could Drop Nearly 2 Feet on Mountains
By Matt Sparx
New Country 99.1
4 days ago
Let it snow... Let it snow... Let it snow! A winter storm warning has been issued for nearly all of the high country in Colorado. The winter storm warning is in effect from 11 a.m. Thursday through Saturday at 11 a.m. according to KDVR. Areas of Colorado...
Overnight rains in northern California resulted in the death of two people in a submerged car even as the Christmas weekend was upended by storms and snow blowing from the mountains, leading to whiteout conditions and shutting down of key highways.Firefighters in Millbrae, just south of San Francisco, were able to rescue a driver who had climbed atop his vehicle at a flooded underpass. But they were not able to reach people in another car, the Associated Press reported quoting San Mateo County Sheriff’s Detective Javier Acosta.Authorities warned that travel in the Sierra Nevada could be difficult for several days...
South Lake Tahoe, Calif. – This sure has been a December to remember and it will literally go down in the record books. As of 8:35 a.m., highway closures from Sunday remain in effect which include Hwy 50, 80, 88, 89, 267, and 431. This leaves only Spooner and Kingsbury grades as access points in and out of the Tahoe Basin. Follow Caltrans District 3 for the most up-to-date information – travel is still not advised.
DENVER (KDVR) — Snow lingers in all mountain zones each day this week through New Year’s day. Most ski areas will see 1 to 3 feet of new snowfall this week with a couple isolated pockets of 4 feet of snow (Crested Butte, Silverton, Wolf Creek). Avalanche warnings...
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Storm dumps nearly two feet of snow in parts of California. A 70-mile stretch of Interstate 80 remained closed on Sunday after a storm dumped...
A backcountry skier in Colorado died Friday after he was caught and "fully buried" in an avalanche. The victim, who has not yet been identified, was located by his partner with a transceiver and probe pole before he was extricated from the snow, "but he did not survive," according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center's (CAIC) report. Search and rescue officials recovered his body after dark.
SIERRAS (CBS13) — Due to the dangerous conditions from the storm in the Sierras, ski resorts have closed, authorities said.
With reports of wind gusts of up to 100 miles per hour at Palisades Tahoe and the potential for avalanches, it’s hard to say when the resort will open again.
Visibility has also been reported to be very poor, the closure being primarily a matter of safety.
Colorado mountain resorts received prodigious snowfall since last Friday, and more is forecast for every day this week, with two to three additional feet inbound for some resorts. Crested Butte received 50 inches since the storm system arrived Friday while Wolf Creek picked up 43 and Aspen Snowmass received 42...
Avalanche activity has increased in Colorado and a skier was tragically killed on Christmas Eve. According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, a backcountry skier was killed in an avalanche near Cameron Pass on the southeast end of South Diamond Peak. The accident happened on an east-facing slope below treeline. The CAIC the avalanche broke on a layer of faceted snow one to three feet below the surface and was about 150 feet wide.
FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4) – A morning avalanche mitigation operation was one of the first closures along Interstate 70 westbound in Vail, but it would not be the last. It would be the last planned closure.
(credit: CBS)
Eastbound traffic also closed no more than an hour after the scheduled closure, which brought out emergency crews to multiple cars that slid off the road between Frisco and Copper Mountain. They were not the only drivers to end up in the ditch because of the slick conditions Monday.
“Didn’t give me too much trouble,” Michelle Braun explained about the snow, while stuck along the interstate waiting for it to open back up. She was caught on her way to work from Highlands Ranch.
(credit: CBS)
“It doesn’t look slick, but it is slick,” she admitted.
Dozens of out of state tourists also were locked in the line of cars that stretched for miles. Mountain Newsroom Reporter Spencer Wilson spoke with people from Texas, Florida, and North Carolina while shooting video for the story.
A backcountry skier in Colorado died after being buried by an avalanche on Christmas Eve, CNN reports. The unnamed skier was on South Diamond Peak near Cameron Pass in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains when a 150 foot-wide avalanche came down around 2 p.m. local time on the peak’s southeast end, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center shared in a release.
Colorado mountain resorts received prodigious snowfall since last Friday, and more is forecast for every day this week, with two to three additional feet inbound for some resorts. Crested Butte received 50 inches since the storm system arrived Friday while Wolf Creek picked up 43 and Aspen Snowmass received 42...
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — With some holiday vacations continuing this week, many may be searching for a place to hit the slopes. However, due to recent rainy conditions, some popular North Country spots have yet to open all trails or open at all. This includes the Maple Ridge Center and Snow Ridge in Lewis County.
The Bridger Teton Avalanche Center is advising that steady snowfall and strong southerly to westerly winds continue to create dangerous avalanche conditions. At the mid and upper elevations, human-triggered slab avalanches are likely on steep wind-loaded slopes and loose snow avalanches could occur naturally. Increasing wind speeds throughout the day...
A major Christmas weekend storm caused whiteout conditions and closed key highways amid blowing snow in mountains of Northern California and Nevada, with forecasters warning that travel in the Sierra Nevada could be difficult for several days.
Colorado mountain resorts received prodigious snowfall since last Friday, and more is forecast for every day this week, with two to three additional feet inbound for some resorts. Crested Butte received 50 inches since the storm system arrived Friday while Wolf Creek picked up 43 and Aspen Snowmass received 42...
It’s not the kind of gift you’ll find under the Christmas tree, but Summit County got exactly what it wanted for the holiday weekend: snow — and lots of it. Copper Mountain Resort and Loveland Ski Area, just over the Continental Divide from Summit County, each picked up 27 inches throughout the four-day storm that rolled into the area Thursday.
Avalanche activity has increased in Colorado and a skier was tragically killed on Christmas Eve. According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, a backcountry skier was killed in an avalanche near Cameron Pass on the southeast end of South Diamond Peak. The accident happened on an east-facing slope below treeline. The CAIC the avalanche broke on a layer of faceted snow one to three feet below the surface and was about 150 feet wide.
Comments / 0