Environment

Christmas Snow Storm Could Drop Nearly 2 Feet on Mountains

By Matt Sparx
 4 days ago


Let it snow... Let it snow... Let it snow! A winter storm warning has been issued for nearly all of the high country in Colorado. The winter storm warning is in effect from 11 a.m. Thursday through Saturday at 11 a.m. according to KDVR. Areas of Colorado...

The Independent

Two dead in submerged car as major Christmas storm hits California

Overnight rains in northern California resulted in the death of two people in a submerged car even as the Christmas weekend was upended by storms and snow blowing from the mountains, leading to whiteout conditions and shutting down of key highways.Firefighters in Millbrae, just south of San Francisco, were able to rescue a driver who had climbed atop his vehicle at a flooded underpass. But they were not able to reach people in another car, the Associated Press reported quoting San Mateo County Sheriff’s Detective Javier Acosta.Authorities warned that travel in the Sierra Nevada could be difficult for several days...
ENVIRONMENT
Tahoe Daily Tribune

December Record Broken! More Snow, Single Digit Temps on the Way

South Lake Tahoe, Calif. – This sure has been a December to remember and it will literally go down in the record books. As of 8:35 a.m., highway closures from Sunday remain in effect which include Hwy 50, 80, 88, 89, 267, and 431. This leaves only Spooner and Kingsbury grades as access points in and out of the Tahoe Basin. Follow Caltrans District 3 for the most up-to-date information – travel is still not advised.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
State
Colorado State
WRAL

Storm dumps nearly two feet of snow in parts of California

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Storm dumps nearly two feet of snow in parts of California. A 70-mile stretch of Interstate 80 remained closed on Sunday after a storm dumped...
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Backcountry Skier Dies After Being 'Fully Buried' in Christmas Eve Avalanche

A backcountry skier in Colorado died Friday after he was caught and "fully buried" in an avalanche. The victim, who has not yet been identified, was located by his partner with a transceiver and probe pole before he was extricated from the snow, "but he did not survive," according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center's (CAIC) report. Search and rescue officials recovered his body after dark.
ACCIDENTS
CBS Sacramento

Ski Resorts Close Due To Wind Gusts And Avalanche Danger

SIERRAS (CBS13) — Due to the dangerous conditions from the storm in the Sierras, ski resorts have closed, authorities said. With reports of wind gusts of up to 100 miles per hour at Palisades Tahoe and the potential for avalanches, it’s hard to say when the resort will open again. Visibility has also been reported to be very poor, the closure being primarily a matter of safety.
ENVIRONMENT
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Avalanche Warning, Backcountry Skier Killed On Christmas Eve

Avalanche activity has increased in Colorado and a skier was tragically killed on Christmas Eve. According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, a backcountry skier was killed in an avalanche near Cameron Pass on the southeast end of South Diamond Peak. The accident happened on an east-facing slope below treeline. The CAIC the avalanche broke on a layer of faceted snow one to three feet below the surface and was about 150 feet wide.
ACCIDENTS
CBS Denver

Multiple Closures Along I-70 In Colorado’s High Country Add Hours To Commute

FRISCO, Colo. (CBS4) – A morning avalanche mitigation operation was one of the first closures along Interstate 70 westbound in Vail, but it would not be the last. It would be the last planned closure. (credit: CBS) Eastbound traffic also closed no more than an hour after the scheduled closure, which brought out emergency crews to multiple cars that slid off the road between Frisco and Copper Mountain. They were not the only drivers to end up in the ditch because of the slick conditions Monday. “Didn’t give me too much trouble,” Michelle Braun explained about the snow, while stuck along the interstate waiting for it to open back up. She was caught on her way to work from Highlands Ranch. (credit: CBS) “It doesn’t look slick, but it is slick,” she admitted. Dozens of out of state tourists also were locked in the line of cars that stretched for miles. Mountain Newsroom Reporter Spencer Wilson spoke with people from Texas, Florida, and North Carolina while shooting video for the story.
COLORADO STATE
Complex

Backcountry Skier Dies After Being Buried in Colorado Avalanche on Christmas Eve

A backcountry skier in Colorado died after being buried by an avalanche on Christmas Eve, CNN reports. The unnamed skier was on South Diamond Peak near Cameron Pass in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains when a 150 foot-wide avalanche came down around 2 p.m. local time on the peak’s southeast end, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center shared in a release.
ACCIDENTS
informnny.com

What North Country ski resorts have snow?

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — With some holiday vacations continuing this week, many may be searching for a place to hit the slopes. However, due to recent rainy conditions, some popular North Country spots have yet to open all trails or open at all. This includes the Maple Ridge Center and Snow Ridge in Lewis County.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
Jackson Hole Radio

Tetons have dangerous avalanche conditions

The Bridger Teton Avalanche Center is advising that steady snowfall and strong southerly to westerly winds continue to create dangerous avalanche conditions. At the mid and upper elevations, human-triggered slab avalanches are likely on steep wind-loaded slopes and loose snow avalanches could occur naturally. Increasing wind speeds throughout the day...
TETON COUNTY, WY
Summit Daily News

Christmas storm brings more than 2 feet of snow to some Summit County ski areas

It’s not the kind of gift you’ll find under the Christmas tree, but Summit County got exactly what it wanted for the holiday weekend: snow — and lots of it. Copper Mountain Resort and Loveland Ski Area, just over the Continental Divide from Summit County, each picked up 27 inches throughout the four-day storm that rolled into the area Thursday.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
95 Rock KKNN

New Country 99.1 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

