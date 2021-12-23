ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma sailor killed during Pearl Harbor attack identified

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
 4 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma sailor who was killed during the attack on Pearl Harbor will soon be laid to rest in the Sooner State.

Officials say Navy Seaman 1st Class Billy Turner, 20, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor.

On Dec. 7, 1941, the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft.

The USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits, which caused it to quickly capsize. As a result, 429 crewmen were killed in the attack, including Turner.

In September of 1947, members of the American Graves Registration Service disinterred the remains of U.S. casualties from two cemeteries. However, laboratory staff were only able to confirm the identities of 35 men from the USS Oklahoma.

The group subsequently buried the unidentified remains at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu.

Between June and November of 2015, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency personnel exhumed the USS Oklahoma remains to attempt to identify them.

Scientists used mitochondrial DNA to identify Turner, who was just 20-years-old when he was killed.

Turner will be buried in his hometown of Ardmore at a later date.

