ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pueblo County, CO

Little girl found under a bush in Pueblo County after disappearing Wednesday afternoon

By Paige Weeks
KXRM
KXRM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47DiF9_0dUgcv3500

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — A little girl has been reunited with her family after she wandered away from her Rye-area home.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, Rye Fire, Beulah Fire, and Flight for Life, came together Wednesday afternoon to search for the girl.

Blodgett Peak Fire: Handcrew and helicopter expected to arrive to help suppress fire

Deputies, command staff, a drone team, a K9, fire personnel, and the Flight for Life team searched for the toddler on the ground and in the sky.

After an hour of intense searching, the girl was found sitting under a bush. Thankfully, she only suffered some minor scratches.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Pueblo County, CO
Crime & Safety
County
Pueblo County, CO
KXRM

Pueblo Police investigate Dec. 22 officer-involved shooting

PUEBLO, Colo.– On Wednesday, Dec. 22, around 9:58 p.m., Pueblo police responded to a residencein the 400 block of Goodnight Ave. regarding two unknown males ringing the doorbell, one having agun. Officers contacted a male in a dark hoodie on the side of the house who was armed. Shots were fired, and the male retreated […]
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
KXRM

Pueblo’s Weekly Safe Streets Wanted Criminal Round-Up

PUEBLO, Colo. — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. Clark Leonard (44) is described as a White male, 5’07”, 160 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. Leonard, who has been featured twice before on our Safe Streets Program, has a no bond warrant for a […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

CSPD recovers stolen car following Christmas morning stakeout

COLORADO SPRINGS — Two people are behind bars and a stolen vehicle has been recovered following a Christmas morning stakeout. A Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Officer was conducting proactive checks in the Motel 6 parking lot around 2:15 a.m. Saturday when they saw a car with spray painted markings and no attached license plates. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

First responders making their on-duty Christmas merry and bright

PUEBLO — Christmas is usually spent with family around the tree or a crackling fireplace. But for others, the day was just like any other — with a little holiday spirit. “It’s more in the spirit of the holiday than it is the actual day itself,” said Walter Maddux, AMR operations supervisor. For first responders […]
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#The Flight For Life
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KXRM

Feds seek jail for Capitol riot suspect found with rifle

A North Carolina man awaiting trial on charges he assaulted two police officers during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol had an assault rifle and ammunition in his vehicle when he was arrested on suspicion of drunken driving earlier this month, according to prosecutors.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KXRM

KXRM

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
877K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy