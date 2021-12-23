Little girl found under a bush in Pueblo County after disappearing Wednesday afternoon

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — A little girl has been reunited with her family after she wandered away from her Rye-area home.

According to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, Rye Fire, Beulah Fire, and Flight for Life, came together Wednesday afternoon to search for the girl.

Deputies, command staff, a drone team, a K9, fire personnel, and the Flight for Life team searched for the toddler on the ground and in the sky.

After an hour of intense searching, the girl was found sitting under a bush. Thankfully, she only suffered some minor scratches.

