An Instacart driver ran over a household’s groceries that they had delivered after seeing a pro-police sign in the Minnesota front yard, authorities say. The homeowners that placed the order reported they had received a notification saying the delivery driver was at their home, according to a news release from the Blaine Police Department. They then headed outside to meet the driver “due to the amount of snow in their driveway and being worried that the driver may get stuck if they had to pull into the driveway.”

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 13 DAYS AGO