High school basketball and soccer pairings for holiday tournaments

UCF quarterback Mikey Keene gets to spend the holidays at home with a big win in his back pocket. The freshman threw for 144 yards on 14 of 22 passing and one touchdown along with no interceptions leading the Knights to a 29-17 win over the Florida Gators in the Gasparilla Bowl last week. “I’m very excited to be able to go back home,” Keene, a native of Chandler, Arizona said after the game ...

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO