High school basketball and soccer pairings for holiday tournaments
Here are pairings for Orlando area high school holiday events in the week starting Monday, Dec. 27:
Boys and Girls Basketball
Jim Clark Classic
At Bishop Moore, Orlando
Monday
G1: Seminole vs. St. Cloud, 9 a.m.
B1: Oviedo vs. Santaluces, 10:30
G2: Lake Brantley vs. Poinciana, noon
B2: Lake Howell vs. Tampa Jesuit, 1:30
G3: Bishop Moore vs. Oviedo, 3
B3: Trinity Prep vs. Foundation, 4:30
G4: Lake Howell vs. East Ridge, 6
B4: Bishop Moore vs. Astronaut, 7:30
Tuesday
G5: losers G2 and G3, 9 a.m.
B5: losers B2 and B3, 10:30
G6: losers G1 and G4, noon
B5: losers B1 and B4, 1:30
G7: winners G2 and G3, 3
B5: winners B2 and B3, 4:30
G8: winners G1 and G4, 6
B5: Winners B1 and B4, 7:30
Wednesday
G9: losers 5 and 6, 9 a.m.
B9: losers 5 and 6, 9 a.m.
G10: winners 5 and 6, noon
B10: winners 5 and 6, noon
G11: Losers 7 and 8, 3
B11: Losers 7 and 8, 4:30
G12: winners 7-8, 6 (final)
B12: winners 7-8, 7:30 (final)
(B: denotes boys; G: girls)
MDCA Classic
At Mount Dora Christian Academy
Monday
G: Westminster Christian vs. Bishop Verot, 1
B: Sanford Seminole at Lake Region, 2:30
G: Harmony vs. MDCA, 4
B: Lake Mary at MDCA, 5:30
Tuesday
G: Third place game, 1
B: Third place game, 2:30
G: Championship game, 4
B: Championship game, 5:30
(B: denotes boys; G: girls)
Boys Basketball
Rock Holiday Classic
At Windermere Prep
Tuesday
Naples Barron Collier vs. St. Xavier (Ohio), 12:30
Windermere Prep vs. Clinton (Tenn.), 2
Tampa King vs. Chattahoochee (Ga.), 3:30
Jacksonville Episcopal School vs Parkview (Ga.), 5
Wednesday
Losers games 1-2, 10:30 a.m.
Losers games 3-4, noon
Winners games 1-2, 1:30
Winners games 3-4, 3
Thursday
Seventh place game, 10:30 a.m.
Fifth place game, noon
Third place game, 1:30
Championship, 3
Gus Gibbs Memorial Tournament
At DeLand High School
Monday
G1 Ormond Calvary Christian vs.
Orange City University, 3
G2 Satellite vs. Creekside, 4:30
G3 Mount Dora vs. Leesburg, 6
G4 Saints Academy vs. DeLand, 7:30
Tuesday
Losers 1-3, 3
Losers 2-4, 4:30
Winners 1-3, 6
Winners 2-4, 7:30
Wednesday
Seventh place game, 3
Fifth place game, 4:30
Third place game, 6
Championship, 7:30
Battle at the Villages
At Villages Charter School
Monday
Bartow vs. Covington Catholic (Ky.), 1
Orlando Christian Prep vs. Concord Academy (N.C.), 3
Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian
vs. Roswell (Ga.), 5
Lincoln Park vs. Villages, 7
Tuesday
Consolation games, 1 and 3
Semifinals, 5 and 7
Wednesday
Seventh place game, 1
Fifth place game, 3
Third place game, 5
Championship game, 7
Girls Basketball
Florida Prospects Girls Christmas Tournament
Diamond Division
At Wekiva High School
Monday quarterfinals
Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian vs. Holy Trinity, 3
West Orange vs. St. Augustine, 4:30
Pickerington Central (Ohio) vs. Winter Haven, 6
Miami Mater Lakes vs. Wekiva, 7:30
Gold Division
At Dr. Phillips High School
Monday quarterfinals
Lowndes (Ga.) vs. Hagerty, 3
San Jose Prep vs. Foundation, 4:30
Timber Creek vs. Apopka, 6
Brooks DeBartolo vs. Dr. Phillips, 7:30
Silver Division
At Dr. Phillips High School
Monday quarterfinals
Martin County (Ky.) vs. Edgewater, 9 a.m.
Winter Springs vs. Olympia, 10:30
Oak Ridge vs. Horizon, noon
Sandalwood vs. Ocoee, 1:30
Bronze Division
At Wekiva High School
Monday quarterfinals
Tenoroc vs. Lake Nona, 9 a.m.
Evans vs. City of Life, 10:30
Windermere vs. Jones, noon
Glynn Academy (Ga.) vs. Boone, 1:30
Play continues Tuesday at both sites, leading up to championship games Wednesday at 6 and 7:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Mike Stone Invitational
Mike Stone Soccer Complex
at Hickory Point Park, Tavares
Tuesday
Pool A
Spruce Creek vs. Stanton, 1 p.m.
Bishop Moore vs. Canterbury, 1
Pool B
Flagler Palm Coast vs. Bishop Kenny, 3
Mariner vs. New Smyrna Beach, 3
Wednesday
Pool A
Spruce Creek vs. Canterbury, 10 a.m.
Bishop Moore vs. Stanton, 10
Spruce Creek vs. Bishop Moore, 3
Canterbury vs. Stanton, 3
Pool B
FPC vs. Mariner, noon
Bishop Kenny vs. NSB, noon
FPC vs. NSB, 5
Mariner vs. Bishop Kenny, 5
Thursday
Fifth place game, 8:30 a.m.
Third place game, 8:30 a.m.
Championship (pool winners), 11
This report was first published at Orlandosentinel.com . Varsity Content Editor Buddy Collings can be reached by email at bcollings@orlandosentinel.com .
