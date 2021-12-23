ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school basketball and soccer pairings for holiday tournaments

By Buddy Collings, Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago
Shaniyah McCarthy has the ball in a Wekiva High School girls basketball practice earlier in December. The Mustangs are a host team for the Florida Prospects Girls Basketball Christmas Tournament. Ricardo Ramirez Buxeda/Orlando Sentinel

Here are pairings for Orlando area high school holiday events in the week starting Monday, Dec. 27:

Boys and Girls Basketball

Jim Clark Classic

At Bishop Moore, Orlando

Monday

G1: Seminole vs. St. Cloud, 9 a.m.

B1: Oviedo vs. Santaluces, 10:30

G2: Lake Brantley vs. Poinciana, noon

B2: Lake Howell vs. Tampa Jesuit, 1:30

G3: Bishop Moore vs. Oviedo, 3

B3: Trinity Prep vs. Foundation, 4:30

G4: Lake Howell vs. East Ridge, 6

B4: Bishop Moore vs. Astronaut, 7:30

Tuesday

G5: losers G2 and G3, 9 a.m.

B5: losers B2 and B3, 10:30

G6: losers G1 and G4, noon

B5: losers B1 and B4, 1:30

G7: winners G2 and G3, 3

B5: winners B2 and B3, 4:30

G8: winners G1 and G4, 6

B5: Winners B1 and B4, 7:30

Wednesday

G9: losers 5 and 6, 9 a.m.

B9: losers 5 and 6, 9 a.m.

G10: winners 5 and 6, noon

B10: winners 5 and 6, noon

G11: Losers 7 and 8, 3

B11: Losers 7 and 8, 4:30

G12: winners 7-8, 6 (final)

B12: winners 7-8, 7:30 (final)

(B: denotes boys; G: girls)

MDCA Classic

At Mount Dora Christian Academy

Monday

G: Westminster Christian vs. Bishop Verot, 1

B: Sanford Seminole at Lake Region, 2:30

G: Harmony vs. MDCA, 4

B: Lake Mary at MDCA, 5:30

Tuesday

G: Third place game, 1

B: Third place game, 2:30

G: Championship game, 4

B: Championship game, 5:30

(B: denotes boys; G: girls)

Boys Basketball

Rock Holiday Classic

At Windermere Prep

Tuesday

Naples Barron Collier vs. St. Xavier (Ohio), 12:30

Windermere Prep vs. Clinton (Tenn.), 2

Tampa King vs. Chattahoochee (Ga.), 3:30

Jacksonville Episcopal School vs Parkview (Ga.), 5

Wednesday

Losers games 1-2, 10:30 a.m.

Losers games 3-4, noon

Winners games 1-2, 1:30

Winners games 3-4, 3

Thursday

Seventh place game, 10:30 a.m.

Fifth place game, noon

Third place game, 1:30

Championship, 3

Gus Gibbs Memorial Tournament

At DeLand High School

Monday

G1 Ormond Calvary Christian vs.

Orange City University, 3

G2 Satellite vs. Creekside, 4:30

G3 Mount Dora vs. Leesburg, 6

G4 Saints Academy vs. DeLand, 7:30

Tuesday

Losers 1-3, 3

Losers 2-4, 4:30

Winners 1-3, 6

Winners 2-4, 7:30

Wednesday

Seventh place game, 3

Fifth place game, 4:30

Third place game, 6

Championship, 7:30

Battle at the Villages

At Villages Charter School

Monday

Bartow vs. Covington Catholic (Ky.), 1

Orlando Christian Prep vs. Concord Academy (N.C.), 3

Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian

vs. Roswell (Ga.), 5

Lincoln Park vs. Villages, 7

Tuesday

Consolation games, 1 and 3

Semifinals, 5 and 7

Wednesday

Seventh place game, 1

Fifth place game, 3

Third place game, 5

Championship game, 7

Girls Basketball

Florida Prospects Girls Christmas Tournament

Diamond Division

At Wekiva High School

Monday quarterfinals

Fort Lauderdale Calvary Christian vs. Holy Trinity, 3

West Orange vs. St. Augustine, 4:30

Pickerington Central (Ohio) vs. Winter Haven, 6

Miami Mater Lakes vs. Wekiva, 7:30

Gold Division

At Dr. Phillips High School

Monday quarterfinals

Lowndes (Ga.) vs. Hagerty, 3

San Jose Prep vs. Foundation, 4:30

Timber Creek vs. Apopka, 6

Brooks DeBartolo vs. Dr. Phillips, 7:30

Silver Division

At Dr. Phillips High School

Monday quarterfinals

Martin County (Ky.) vs. Edgewater, 9 a.m.

Winter Springs vs. Olympia, 10:30

Oak Ridge vs. Horizon, noon

Sandalwood vs. Ocoee, 1:30

Bronze Division

At Wekiva High School

Monday quarterfinals

Tenoroc vs. Lake Nona, 9 a.m.

Evans vs. City of Life, 10:30

Windermere vs. Jones, noon

Glynn Academy (Ga.) vs. Boone, 1:30

Play continues Tuesday at both sites, leading up to championship games Wednesday at 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Mike Stone Invitational

Mike Stone Soccer Complex

at Hickory Point Park, Tavares

Tuesday

Pool A

Spruce Creek vs. Stanton, 1 p.m.

Bishop Moore vs. Canterbury, 1

Pool B

Flagler Palm Coast vs. Bishop Kenny, 3

Mariner vs. New Smyrna Beach, 3

Wednesday

Pool A

Spruce Creek vs. Canterbury, 10 a.m.

Bishop Moore vs. Stanton, 10

Spruce Creek vs. Bishop Moore, 3

Canterbury vs. Stanton, 3

Pool B

FPC vs. Mariner, noon

Bishop Kenny vs. NSB, noon

FPC vs. NSB, 5

Mariner vs. Bishop Kenny, 5

Thursday

Fifth place game, 8:30 a.m.

Third place game, 8:30 a.m.

Championship (pool winners), 11

This report was first published at Orlandosentinel.com . Varsity Content Editor Buddy Collings can be reached by email at bcollings@orlandosentinel.com .

