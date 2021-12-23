ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby bosses urge Covid booster uptake after delaying decision

Cover picture for the articleBosses say they are focusing on booster jab uptake after delaying a decision on scrums in Rugby League games in England ? an element that they had hoped would return in 2022 if a large majority of players were double-vaccinated. In October, the governing Rugby Football League (RFL) laws...

The Independent

Tighter Covid rules in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland – but not England

New restrictions to fight the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus come into effect in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland on Boxing Day.But England remains under the government’s less stringent plan B curbs, after Boris Johnson put off any decision on tighter controls until after Christmas.The prime minister has said he will not hesitate to impose new rules if necessary, but he is coming under intense pressure from his own MPs not to introduce harsher measures, which would inflict financial damage on pubs, restaurants and shops hoping to recoup some of the losses of a disrupted Christmas period during...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Covid-19 cases curtail Top 14's Christmas schedule

The resumption of the Top 14 immediately after Christmas has been disrupted by coronavirus as the league on Friday cancelled two games, including the one involving leaders Bordeaux Begles. The French league said on Friday night that it called off Racing 92's home game with Pau and Bordeaux-Begles' visit to Toulon, both scheduled for Monday, "due to the health situation of the Racing 92, Pau and Bordeaux-Begles squads, following new tests carried out today". Both Bordeaux-Begles and Racing 92 had announced earlier in the week that they were dealing with outbreaks and had cancelled training. The Toulon-Bordeaux-Begles match was due to close the round on Monday evening. The league had already taken the precaution of pushing back the encounter between fifth-placed La Rochelle and Lyon, who are fourth to ensure it had a prime-time game.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Second day of third Ashes Test goes ahead despite Covid scare in England camp

England’s Ashes tour was plunged into doubt after a Covid outbreak hit the touring camp, but the Boxing Day Test was given the green light to go ahead pending further PCR results.There have been four positive cases among the wider travelling party – two members of the backroom staff and two family members – while Stuart Broad and Craig Overton who are not in the playing XI this week, have been confined to the team hotel as a precaution.The drama started just over an hour before the scheduled start of play on day two at the MCG, when it...
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Covid#Rugby League#England#Rugby Football League#Booster#The Super League#Omicron#Rfl Board#The Laws Committee
BBC

First and second Covid jabs surge in England

Amid the much-publicised drive to give booster jabs to one million Britons a day, thousands more people came forward for their first or second Covid vaccines last week. A total of 221,564 first doses were given in England between 15 and 21 December - 46% up on the previous week - while 279,112 second jabs were given.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

England given all-clear to resume third Ashes Test after Covid scare

England are set to resume their third Ashes Test in Australia despite a number of positive Covid-19 test results arising in the tourists’ camp.England players and coaching staff all tested negative after an initial positive result by a “family group” member on Sunday, and as such they were given the all-clear to travel to Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) ahead of day two of the series’ third Test.A small number of coaching staff and two players outside the starting XI are understood to have remained at the team hotel as a precaution, while the number of positive test results among the...
HEALTH
The Independent

Newcastle-Sale clash called off due to Covid outbreak at Sharks

Sale’s Gallagher Premiership match away to Newcastle on Boxing Day has been called off due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Sharks squad.Sale returned positive coronavirus tests overnight and “a significant number” of their squad have been ruled out of the match, Premiership Rugby said in a statement.The Professional Game Board (PGB) testing oversight group and Sale have agreed the risk is too great for the game to go ahead safely.Sadly we have to announce that ⁦@FalconsRugby⁩ v ⁦@SaleSharksRugby⁩ has been called off due to a Covid outbreak. We wish everyone affected a safe and speedy recovery. Full details...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Ashes series hangs in the balance as teams await coronavirus results

England and Australia were facing a nervous overnight wait for Covid test results as the continuation of the Ashes series hung in the balance.The Boxing Day Test in Melbourne was plunged into uncertainty on the second morning, when it became clear that the virus had infiltrated England’s wider touring party.A family member who had spent Christmas with the extended squad showed symptoms during the previous evening and tested positive after taking a rapid antigen test.That immediately sent up a red flag and England were told to disembark the team bus and return to the hotel to receive a round of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Door-to-door vaccination effort considered in bid to reach unjabbed – reports

Coronavirus vaccination teams could go door-to-door to reach those yet to have their jabs, reports have suggested, in a bid to stave off further restrictions.The Mail on Sunday (MoS) reported a trial which had been carried out in Ipswich Suffolk, could be expanded across the whole country as the Government attempted to hold out against introducing new restrictions in England.New Covid measures came into force in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland on Boxing Day but politicians in England are unlikely to discuss further measures until Monday, with suggestions a voluntary reduction in social contacts before Christmas could convince Boris...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Five things we learned as England trio shine in Harlequins’ Big Game win over Wasps

Reigning champions Harlequins defeated Wasps 29-5 on Monday afternoon to go second in the Allianz Premier 15s table.It was a historic match with the game being the first women’s league game played at Twickenham Stadium. The first half remained 0-0 until the closing minutes when Jess Breach struck. Ellie Boatman scored shortly after but with Meg Jones missing the conversion the hosts headed into the break 7-5 up.Ellie Kildunne and Heather Cowell both sizzled in two stunning solo efforts and scores from Jade Konkel and Fi Fletcher in the second 40 sealed the victory. A worrying moment for club and...
RUGBY
The Independent

Covid admissions rising but NHS not overwhelmed, say trust leaders

Covid admissions to hospital are rising but “not precipitately so”, according to a group representing NHS trusts in England.But health bosses have said that even though there have been no reports of large numbers of patients requiring ventilators like during the last winter peak, it was “still far too early” to dismiss concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant.Staff absences are creating such pressure that “even relatively small numbers of extra Covid cases may bring difficult decisions on prioritisation and staff redeployment”, according to NHS Providers chief executive Chris Hopson Medical leaders have expressed fears that “something is going to have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Premier League announces record number of new coronavirus cases

The Premier League has announced 103 new coronavirus cases among club players and staff, the highest weekly number recorded since testing figures began being circulated in May last year.The league has also confirmed it has reverted to emergency measures following a raft of top-flight postponements.Increased testing to daily lateral flow and twice-weekly PCR tests have been introduced. Lateral flow testing was previously carried out twice a week.“The League can today confirm that between Monday 20 December and Sunday 26 December, 15,186 Covid-19 tests were administered on players and club staff. Of these, there were 103 new positive cases,” read a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Why Zidane Iqbal’s Manchester United debut could be the inspiration south Asian footballers need

The Azeem Rafiq case shouldn’t only provide a wake-up call for cricket, because football clearly has lessons to learn too. That’s the view of Kash Siddiqi, the former Arsenal trainee who is now best known as the head of Football for Peace, an organisation that uses the sport as a vehicle for promoting inclusion and opportunities for footballers from the south Asian community. In a month that has seen Zidane Iqbal become the first south Asian player to run out for Manchester United – the 18-year-old made his debut after coming off the bench in the club’s Champions League tie...
WORLD
The Independent

Arsenal vs Wolves postponed due to Covid-19 cases and injuries in Bruno Lage’s squad

Arsenal’s home fixture against Wolves has been postponed due to the combination of a number of Covid-19 cases and injuries in the visitors’ squad, the Premier League has confirmed. Bruno Lage’s side made a request to the Premier League for their trip to Arsenal to be called off following a number of positive Covid-19 cases in their camp, combined with injuries, led to Wolves having an “insufficient number of players available to fulfil the fixture”.Wolves also had their Boxing Day fixture against Watford postponed after Watford were unable to field a team. A statement from the Premier League read:...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Harlequins’ ‘Big Game’ the latest milestone along a whirlwind journey for women’s rugby

Harlequins take on Wasps in a Premier 15s match on Monday but this one is like no other and is yet another milestone women’s rugby has hit in recent years.The match is part of Quins’ Big Game, which is hosted at Twickenham Stadium, and will be a doubleheader with the men. It will be the first women’s league match held at the home of English rugby and will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1.This historic fixture is another example of how the women’s game is going from strength to strength, and the quick progression is thanks to the introduction...
RUGBY
BBC

Covid: England women's rugby stars back booster campaign

Stars of women's rugby have backed a campaign urging people to get their Covid-19 booster jabs. Sarah Hunter, Harriet Millar-Mills and Amber Reed have backed the government's Get Boosted Now initiative. The booster, available to over 18s, is estimated to give 80-85% protection against the Omicron variant. Ms Hunter, England...
WORLD
The Independent

Premier League announces record 103 Covid cases over Christmas period

The Premier League has announced 103 new coronavirus cases among club players and staff, the highest weekly number recorded since testing figures began being circulated in May last year.The league has also confirmed it has reverted to emergency measures following a raft of top-flight postponements.Increased testing to daily lateral flow and twice-weekly PCR tests have been introduced. Lateral flow testing was previously carried out twice a week.“The League can today confirm that between Monday 20 December and Sunday 26 December, 15,186 Covid-19 tests were administered on players and club staff. Of these, there were 103 new positive cases,” read a...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick claims scrapping Premier League festive fixtures would be like ‘abolishing the Queen’

Manchester United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick says scrapping the Premier League’s festive matches would be like “abolishing the Queen”.There has been some criticism of the busy schedule over the Christmas period with injuries and Covid cases making team selection difficult for clubs. England’s top-flight has long been the only European league to continue through the winter without a break.Rangnick told MUTV: “I’ve watched Premier League football for the last 40 years, so when it was also the First Division, and I know what kind of tradition it is to play football over Christmas and on Boxing Day, the 27th, the...
PREMIER LEAGUE

