While we already know that all calls and chats on WhatsApp are end-to-end encrypted and therefore are for our eyes only, there are times when we forget or there are also users that don’t know this. The Meta-owned messaging app is now working on visual indicators that would remind users that what they’re exchanging with other users is safe and secure. This will be visible first on the beta version of the app on Android and iOS although currently, it’s still in development.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO