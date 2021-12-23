The 5 best meal kit delivery services we tested in 2021

Cooking isn't the easiest task. But more often than not, what's really keeping you out of the kitchen is planning and finding a recipe, figuring out what ingredients you already have, and shopping for difficult-to-find spices and cuts of meat.

With the right meal kit, you'll be able to (re)discover your inner chef and save yourself from ordering takeout for the fifth night in a row. If you're feeling less culinarily inclined, check out our guide to the best pre-made meal delivery services.

Best meal kit overall

Shipping: Free

Free Plans: Start at $8.99/serving. Each recipe serves 2 or 4 people, and you can choose the number of recipes you want to receive per week.

Start at $8.99/serving. Each recipe serves 2 or 4 people, and you can choose the number of recipes you want to receive per week. Delivery areas served: Anywhere in the continental US

Anywhere in the continental US Scheduling: Skip upcoming orders five weeks in advance. You must email Blue Apron if you want to cancel your account.

Skip upcoming orders five weeks in advance. You must email Blue Apron if you want to cancel your account. Sample menu: Calabrian beef and gnocchi, butter chicken and sweet potato, baked black bean flautas

Calabrian beef and gnocchi, butter chicken and sweet potato, baked black bean flautas Extra offerings: Protein and pantry bundles, kitchen tools, wine

Pros: Familiar recipes with a twist, wine pairing suggestions, easy-to-follow directions, options for both two and four-person families

Cons: Must email customer service to cancel your subscription

Blue Apron, probably the most recognized name in the world of meal kits, offers well-composed, flavorful, and creative takes on dinner, featuring high-quality ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes. Every time we've received a delivery over the last few years, it has been on time, completely accurate, and neatly packaged.

The sizable weekly menu is filled with delicious and thoughtful recipes that make it difficult to choose just a few per week. There are plans and options for omnivores, vegetarians, and health-conscious eaters. The portions are generous, and sometimes there are enough for leftovers.

We love that the service is customizable, with meal plans for two-person and four-person families, as well as add-ons like meat and seafood bundles, spice blends, and cookware and tools. It's also flexible and you can skip an upcoming order if you don't need it.

In the spirit of actually making people better chefs, Blue Apron has its own online cookbook, which has detailed recipes of the dishes in its meal kits. Even if you don't want to subscribe to the service, you could easily recreate a meal by yourself.

Rounding out the Blue Apron service is a companion wine subscription, which we've previously reviewed. The wines are directly paired with meal kits, so your entire dining experience is covered.

Read our full review of Blue Apron's Mediterranean diet recipes

Best organic meal kit

Shipping: Free on your first order; $7.99 per order afterwards

Free on your first order; $7.99 per order afterwards Plans: Start at $10.99/serving. Each recipe serves 2 or 4 people, and you can choose the number of recipes you want to receive per week.

Start at $10.99/serving. Each recipe serves 2 or 4 people, and you can choose the number of recipes you want to receive per week. Delivery areas served: Most areas in the continental US, except MT, ND, and parts of NM

Most areas in the continental US, except MT, ND, and parts of NM Scheduling: Skip upcoming orders in advance. You can cancel your account online.

Skip upcoming orders in advance. You can cancel your account online. Sample menu: Japanese tsukune turkey meatballs with smashed cucumber salad, garlic-yogurt halibut and warm fattoush salad with za'atar, Black Angus ribeye steak salad with green goddess dressing

Japanese tsukune turkey meatballs with smashed cucumber salad, garlic-yogurt halibut and warm fattoush salad with za'atar, Black Angus ribeye steak salad with green goddess dressing Extra offerings: Breakfast and lunch options, fresh pasta, protein bundles, snacks

Pros: Organic ingredients and responsible sourcing, health-conscious recipes that take many dietary restrictions into account, tasty sauces

Cons: Slightly pricier than competitors due to ingredient sourcing, shipping cost isn't included after your first order

As a USDA-certified organic company, Sun Basket stands out for its use of organic produce and clean ingredients.

Over 99% of the produce it sources is organic, and it takes seasonality seriously when developing its recipes. In addition, it provides responsibly raised meats and poultry, focusing on antibiotic- and hormone-free meats, pasture-raised or grass-fed animals, and wild-caught seafood. Sun Basket will impress anyone who takes sourcing seriously and wants to eat more responsibly and sustainably.

When you sign up for Sun Basket, you can choose a pre-curated plan based on certain dietary preferences, such as paleo, pescatarian, or diabetes

-friendly. Or, mix and match meals yourself. It's easy to sort the menu by features like soy-free, dairy-free, or ready in under 20 minutes.

When it comes to the actual cooking process, Sun Basket looks to make things as easy as possible and takes care of some of the more tedious components for you. For example, butternut squash will come to you pre-cut, and cauliflower rice comes pre-ground so you don't have to pull out your food processor. The sauces are also premade, not to mention the tastiest of all the meal kits we tested.

Sun Basket is much more than an organic meal kit-only service. It provides add-on options like egg bites, yogurt drinks, and granola from vetted brands that tend to be paleo, gluten-free, vegan, and/or Non-GMO Project Certified.

Read our full review of Sun Basket

Best meal kit for variety

Shipping: Free

Free Plans: Start at $8.99/serving. Each recipe serves up to 8 people, and you can choose the number of recipes you want to receive per week.

Start at $8.99/serving. Each recipe serves up to 8 people, and you can choose the number of recipes you want to receive per week. Delivery areas served: "98% of the US," according to the website. You can enter your zip code at sign-up to see if your area is eligible.

"98% of the US," according to the website. You can enter your zip code at sign-up to see if your area is eligible. Scheduling: Skip upcoming orders five weeks in advance. You can cancel your account online.

Skip upcoming orders five weeks in advance. You can cancel your account online. Sample menu: Garlic steak ancient grain risotto with peas and parmesan, lemon and basil oil scallops, crispy teriyaki tofu tacos

Garlic steak ancient grain risotto with peas and parmesan, lemon and basil oil scallops, crispy teriyaki tofu tacos Extra offerings: Dessert, protein bundles

Pros: Well-designed recipes and website, customization opportunities, large menu, large serving size option

Cons: Not ideal for those with dietary restrictions, not as many extras as competitors

Omnivores who love eating anything and everything can appreciate Home Chef's large and diverse menus. The range of cuisine and ingredient should appease even the pickiest of eaters.

Although there are ways to make the recipes vegetarian, Home Chef isn't the best for people with certain dietary restrictions, but it does work well with everyone from couples to large families (you can order up to eight servings) who enjoy exploring all types of food.

The online experience feels streamlined and intuitive, so even newcomers to the meal kit world will feel immediately at ease. You can skip meals and add or substitute protein options without any trouble, plus filter recipes of cook time and meal type.

In addition to the online directory of recipes, you'll get a binder to store all your physical recipe cards so you can easily refer to them later. On the recipe cards, Home Chef offers many customization options such as protein substitutions.

All in all, Home Chef is simply a consistent and enjoyable meal kit experience. It doesn't have extra frills like snacks, breakfast, or wine, but you never feel like you're sold short in terms of recipe variety. If you need a meal right away, you can even find Home Chef microwavable meals at your local Kroger store.

Home Chef also offers a 10% discount to first responders, doctors, nurses, hospital employees, teachers, and military personnel. You can verify your status on the website to receive the discount.

Read our full review of Home Chef

Best meal kit for quick dishes

Shipping: $8.99 per order

$8.99 per order Plans: Start at $8.99/serving. Each recipe serves 2 or 4 people, and you can choose the number of recipes you want to receive per week.

Start at $8.99/serving. Each recipe serves 2 or 4 people, and you can choose the number of recipes you want to receive per week. Delivery areas served: Anywhere in the continental US

Anywhere in the continental US Scheduling: Skip upcoming orders in advance. You can cancel your account online.

Skip upcoming orders in advance. You can cancel your account online. Sample menu: Chimichurri pork tenderloin, chicken shoyu ramen, apricot almond and chickpea tagine

Chimichurri pork tenderloin, chicken shoyu ramen, apricot almond and chickpea tagine Extra offerings: Breakfast and lunch options, snacks, produce, protein bundles

Pros: Fast prep times, regular promotions to bring the total price down

Cons: Some meals may be too simple, shipping cost isn't included

Of the many meal kits we tested, HelloFresh had the most accurate estimated preparation times, and they rarely exceeded 30 minutes. For cooks with busy schedules, the service makes it easy to squeeze in a full and complete home-cooked meal.

Even though you won't be spending that much time cooking, the final meals are interesting and delicious. For example, the Tuscan Shrimp and Orzo was easy to prepare, requiring nothing but shrimp, orzo pasta, and roasted tomatoes, but was still a flavorful meal that took about half an hour to prepare.

Like its competitors, HelloFresh has a recipe archive where you can get the instructions for all your favorite meals (not just the ones that are on the docket this week). And if you have dietary restrictions, HelloFresh lets you select a veggie-friendly menu right from the get-go, helping to avoid sifting through recipes that you won't be able to eat.

HelloFresh previously had a wine subscription program similar to Blue Apron's, but it appears to be discontinued. However, there are some other add-ons, including snacks, desserts, pantry basics, and produce.

Best vegan meal kit

Shipping: Free

Free Plans: Start at $9.99/serving. Each recipe serves 2 or 4 people, and you can choose the number of recipes you want to receive per week.

Start at $9.99/serving. Each recipe serves 2 or 4 people, and you can choose the number of recipes you want to receive per week. Delivery areas served: Anywhere in the continental US

Anywhere in the continental US Scheduling: Skip upcoming orders in advance. You can cancel your account online.

Skip upcoming orders in advance. You can cancel your account online. Sample menu: Tahini cauliflower steaks, roasted red pepper shakshuka, mango poke bowls

Tahini cauliflower steaks, roasted red pepper shakshuka, mango poke bowls Extra offerings: Breakfast and lunch options, snacks

Pros: Delicious and filling recipes for people who are on plant-based diets or who are interested in starting one

Cons: Slightly pricier than competitors due to ingredient sourcing, requires more kitchen tools

It's easy to join the plant-based lifestyle, thanks to all the new brands cropping up and services like Purple Carrot that cater to these specific needs. Plant-based diets are healthy and better for the planet because it requires less water and produces fewer carbon emissions to grow ingredients than to raise cows and other livestock.

Purple Carrot is especially great for people who are transitioning to a more plant-based diet or aren't sure how to cook meat or dairy. It shows you how there are always creative workarounds and flavor combinations with all the plants on this planet, resulting in filling, delicious recipes like Warm Japanese Yam & Shiitake Salad and Parmesan Gnocchi with Melted Summer Squash & Basil.

Plus, most of its non-produce items are organic, though all other ingredients can vary on organic or non-GMO status.

Changing your eating habits is never easy, but Purple Carrot makes the shift just a little more manageable. I'm not strictly plant-based, but I am trying to eat less meat, and Purple Carrot gave me nice inspiration for how I could continue eating this type of diet, even if I don't personally continue the subscription.

Compared to other meal kits I've tested, I noticed Purple Carrot does use blenders and food processors often to make its sauces, so make sure you have these appliances on hand and are prepared for a little extra cleanup afterward.

What other meal kits we tested

What else we recommend:

Everyplate: Everyplate's meals come out to under $7 a serving. Before trying them, I thought they might be too simplistic or small, but I was pleasantly surprised to find that they were all very filling and delicious. We highly recommend this service also if you're a student, because you can get meals for $1.99/serving — and they taste much better than dining hall food.

Gobble: Gobble says its meals can be made in 15 minutes or less, though in my testing, it took more like 25 — which is still quite quick. There was a good variety of dishes but not a way to filter them much by dietary restrictions. You can add on extra protein, snacks, and sides, which was a great perk and helped dishes feel less like they came from a meal kit and more like homecooked dishes. Read our full reviews here and here.

Dinnerly: Dinnerly is the most approachable for folks just starting out in the kitchen. There will be no fancy techniques — just straightforward recipes that could quickly become staples. Most of the meals only consist of five ingredients, and the recipe prep is very easy.

