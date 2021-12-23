'Real Housewives' star Heather Dubrow reveals it took Shannon Beador 'a week' to text her after the sushi party from hell

"Judge & Jury" episode of "RHOC." Nicole Weingart/Bravo

"It took Shannon almost a week to reach out to me," Heather Dubrow told Insider.

Dubrow said she responded via text and wrote "eight drafts" of the message because she was so angry.

The text "was exactly how I felt," Dubrow revealed.

Heather Dubrow's failed sushi party is over, but if last night's episode of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" is any indication, Shannon Beador will be paying the price for gossiping about Nicole James' former malpractice lawsuit against Durbrow's husband, plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow, for a very long time.

Dubrow and Beador finally had a face-to-face confrontation on Wednesday night's episode at a party for Emily Simpson's husband Shane Simpson. Dubrow made it crystal clear to Beador that their friendship is over.

"If you ever come after me or my family ever again, you're going to lose a lot more than just my friendship," Dubrow said after Beador begged for her forgiveness. "This will cost a lot. And I'm not saying this as a threat, I'm saying it as a promise."

Dubrow told Insider it took Beador 'over a week' to text her about ruining her sushi party, which was 'not okay'

Prior to the episode airing, Dubrow spoke to Insider and provided some insight into why she might have been so upset with Beador.

"What I remember is: It took Shannon almost a week to reach out to me, maybe over a week," Dubrow said, adding that it's "not okay" with her that Beador took so much time to reach out.

At Simpson's party, Beador just told Dubrow why it took her so long to apologize. "I didn't reach out to you immediately because you didn't want to accept my apology, you said that to me that night," she said. "My friendship with you means something to me and I care about you and Terry." She added that she "didn't think" before spreading the information.

When she did receive the text, Dubrow said she chose her words carefully before sending a reply.

Shannon Beador and Heather Dubrow at the sushi party. Nicole Weingart/Bravo

"I did write eight drafts of it, to be honest with you, because the first time I wrote it, it wasn't very kind, because I was so angry," she revealed.

"Shannon—I'm surprised I'm just hearing from you now, but I don't care to adjudicate your behavior over the past few weeks via text nor do I have time in my schedule to listen to more of your rhetoric," Dubrow's text read in part.

"The point isn't so much what you said, since there's nothing to hide, it's that you would pass on information that could be twisted and could have hurt my husband, his career, and thereby our family," it continued.

Dubrow told Insider the text "was exactly how I felt" because she took time to "walk away from it and reread it" while letting her anger cool.

Beador denies ever trying to hurt Dubrow

"Puppet Strings and Tamra's Wings" episode of "RHOC." Isabella Vosmikova/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Beador told Entertainment Tonight that the drama that occurred at the sushi party "was not the intent at all" she had when sharing the news about James' lawsuit, which was later dropped.

"I still can't believe it. I can't grasp it," she admitted, adding that "you can't script" that kind of drama.

"I would never want to hurt somebody," she said, referring to Dubrow and her husband. "And if they don't believe me, then there's nothing I can do about it."

New episodes of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" air Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.