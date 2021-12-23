ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'Real Housewives' star Heather Dubrow reveals it took Shannon Beador 'a week' to text her after the sushi party from hell

By Esme Mazzeo
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XiCra_0dUgapgJ00
"Judge & Jury" episode of "RHOC." Nicole Weingart/Bravo
  • "It took Shannon almost a week to reach out to me," Heather Dubrow told Insider.
  • Dubrow said she responded via text and wrote "eight drafts" of the message because she was so angry.
  • The text "was exactly how I felt," Dubrow revealed.

Heather Dubrow's failed sushi party is over, but if last night's episode of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" is any indication, Shannon Beador will be paying the price for gossiping about Nicole James' former malpractice lawsuit against Durbrow's husband, plastic surgeon Dr. Terry Dubrow, for a very long time.

Dubrow and Beador finally had a face-to-face confrontation on Wednesday night's episode at a party for Emily Simpson's husband Shane Simpson. Dubrow made it crystal clear to Beador that their friendship is over.

"If you ever come after me or my family ever again, you're going to lose a lot more than just my friendship," Dubrow said after Beador begged for her forgiveness. "This will cost a lot. And I'm not saying this as a threat, I'm saying it as a promise."

Dubrow told Insider it took Beador 'over a week' to text her about ruining her sushi party, which was 'not okay'

Prior to the episode airing, Dubrow spoke to Insider and provided some insight into why she might have been so upset with Beador.

"What I remember is: It took Shannon almost a week to reach out to me, maybe over a week," Dubrow said, adding that it's "not okay" with her that Beador took so much time to reach out.

At Simpson's party, Beador just told Dubrow why it took her so long to apologize. "I didn't reach out to you immediately because you didn't want to accept my apology, you said that to me that night," she said. "My friendship with you means something to me and I care about you and Terry." She added that she "didn't think" before spreading the information.

When she did receive the text, Dubrow said she chose her words carefully before sending a reply.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d8DA2_0dUgapgJ00
Shannon Beador and Heather Dubrow at the sushi party. Nicole Weingart/Bravo

"I did write eight drafts of it, to be honest with you, because the first time I wrote it, it wasn't very kind, because I was so angry," she revealed.

"Shannon—I'm surprised I'm just hearing from you now, but I don't care to adjudicate your behavior over the past few weeks via text nor do I have time in my schedule to listen to more of your rhetoric," Dubrow's text read in part.

"The point isn't so much what you said, since there's nothing to hide, it's that you would pass on information that could be twisted and could have hurt my husband, his career, and thereby our family," it continued.

Dubrow told Insider the text "was exactly how I felt" because she took time to "walk away from it and reread it" while letting her anger cool.

Beador denies ever trying to hurt Dubrow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cRtUU_0dUgapgJ00
"Puppet Strings and Tamra's Wings" episode of "RHOC." Isabella Vosmikova/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Beador told Entertainment Tonight that the drama that occurred at the sushi party "was not the intent at all" she had when sharing the news about James' lawsuit, which was later dropped.

"I still can't believe it. I can't grasp it," she admitted, adding that "you can't script" that kind of drama.

"I would never want to hurt somebody," she said, referring to Dubrow and her husband. "And if they don't believe me, then there's nothing I can do about it."

New episodes of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" air Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Comments / 3

Lynn Borngesser
3d ago

what a threat that was I would have never went that far. u over did itDebrow big time

Reply
10
Sincerely Jenny
3d ago

Shut up Heather you're not better than anyone else in the real housewife group

Reply
8
Related
HollywoodLife

‘RHOC’ Recap: Heather Dubrow Quits The Show After A Juicy Rumor Ruins Her $36K Party

Heather Dubrow was forced to shut down her $36K party during the Dec. 8 episode of ‘RHOC’, when a juicy rumor about her friend reared its ugly head. Heather Dubrow‘s fancy sushi party, which she admitted cost her $36,000, continued during the Dec. 8 episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County. But before anyone even got to the main entrée portion of the night, which would have been served by the staff from Nobu, things took an ugly turn. In fact, the drama got so bad that Heather stormed up the stairs of her mansion and told her husband, Terry Dubrow, that she was “leaving the show”.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
realitytitbit.com

What happened to Kelly Dodd on RHOC and why did she leave?

The Real Housewives of Orange County are the real OGs of the Real Housewives franchise. The ladies were Bravo’s trailblazers first launching the show back in 2006. Over the RHOC seasons, many cast members have come and gone. From ‘OG of the OC’ Vicky Gunvalson to Tamra Judge, there have been more changes to the cast in 2021. So, what happened to Kelly Dodd and why did she leave RHOC?
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Dubrow
Person
Shannon Beador
Person
Heather Dubrow
bravotv.com

We Were Not Expecting What Jeff Lewis Shared About His Friendship Status with Vicki Gunvalson

Jeff Lewis and Vicki Gunvalson are two Bravolebs with huge personalities and a lot of opinions, so it's no surprise that they have had some drama in the past. However, the Flipping Out designer and The Real Housewives of Orange County alum seem to be in a better place. Jeff opened up about their friendship status during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday (December 12).
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Shannon Beador Reveals Which ‘RHOC’ Scene Made Her Cry For 2 Months After It Aired

Shannon Beador EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife that she was in tears ‘for two months’ following a heated fight with Kelly Dodd that ‘RHOC’ fans will never forget. Shannon Beador, 57, has been involved in her fair share of drama on The Real Housewives of Orange County over the last seven years, and she admitted in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife that she often struggles with moving on from the heated incidents. “When I’m not in a good place or I’m not getting along with someone or there’s fighting and drama going on, it’s hard for me,” Shannon told HL ahead of last week’s season 16 premiere of RHOC. “It’s not like I say, ‘Oh we’re done filming’ and take it out of your mind.”
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Phaedra Parks Allegedly Stopped Brandi Glanville From Getting Into A Physical Fight While Filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2

The first season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip has unfortunately concluded wayyyy too soon. But don’t fret — another chaotic Real Housewives mashup is shortly on its way. Filming has already concluded for a yet-to-be-named Season 2, with the mayhem going down at Dorinda Medley’s Bezerkshires mansion. Not only that, the cast for this […] The post Phaedra Parks Allegedly Stopped Brandi Glanville From Getting Into A Physical Fight While Filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2 appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Housewives#Sushi#Friendship
Reality Tea

Tamra Judge Explains Why She Didn’t Film Scenes At One Of Heather Dubrow’s Parties For Real Housewives Of Orange County Season 16

Tamra Judge may have turned in her orange on Real Housewives of Orange County, but she is still in the mix. Vicki Gunvalson and Tamra both decided to leave after Season 14 when they were demoted. In fact, Tamra was offered a three-episode contract to conclude her story line on RHOC. Tamra changes her mind […] The post Tamra Judge Explains Why She Didn’t Film Scenes At One Of Heather Dubrow’s Parties For Real Housewives Of Orange County Season 16 appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Shannon Beador Cried For 2 Months After Throwing Plate At Kelly Dodd At The Quiet Woman

Shannon Beador has been on Real Housewives of Orange County for 8 seasons now. So she’s seen her fair share of drama. While the cheating and subsequent divorce scandal overshadowed her storyline for a few seasons, she’s still managed to give us plenty of fighting with her castmates. And some of those fights really stuck […] The post Shannon Beador Cried For 2 Months After Throwing Plate At Kelly Dodd At The Quiet Woman appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
bravotv.com

Shannon Storms Beador "Still Can't Recognize [Herself]" After Getting Filler Last Year

At The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 reunion, Shannon Storms Beador had a noticeably different look. Following the episode airing, the RHOC mom took to social media last January to explain that her altered appearance was due to fillers, and she wasn't happy with the result. "I'm having a really difficult time looking at myself," Shannon shared at the time.
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

Tamra Judge Spills Secrets on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2

If you thought the inaugural season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip was jam-packed with drama, just wait until you watch the second. At least, that's according to Tamra Judge, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star among the many Housewives set to spend a week at Dorinda Medley's infamous Berkshires house, Blue Stone Manor, as part of Rhugt season two. Ahead of the new iteration, which also stars Tamra's former Rhoc co-star Vicki Gunvalson and Dorinda's fellow Real Housewives of New York alum Jill Zarin, along with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Taylor Armstrong and Brandi Glanville and The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille,...
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
bravotv.com

Heather and Terry Dubrow Show Off Their Twinkling, Photo-Covered "Family Tree"

Not only is the Debrow Chateau finally finished (and complete with a semi-precious stone hanging from the ceiling), it's now ready for the holidays! Heather Dubrow recently shared a peek at her elegant mansion in the exclusive Bravo Insider video above, and if that wasn't good enough, The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member just gave fans a look at her family's Christmas tree.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
bravotv.com

Heather Dubrow Got the "Best Balloons Ever" for Her Daughter Coco's 11th Birthday

Heather Dubrow has a knack for decorating. The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member gave fans a look inside the Debrow Chateau in the exclusive Bravo Insider video above, showing off her home's gorgeous etched window and fancy champagne wall. More recently, Heather leaned into her eye for design to pick out the most fabulous decorations for a family member's special day.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Shannon Beador Explains Why Heather Dubrow Hurt Her Feelings In Response To The Lawsuit Drama

Shannon Beador is not having a good start to the new season of Real Housewives of Orange County. She’s already getting a villain edit this season, thanks to the drama she started with Heather Dubrow. And Heather was just getting settled in from her big return! But Shannon blew all that up when she told […] The post Shannon Beador Explains Why Heather Dubrow Hurt Her Feelings In Response To The Lawsuit Drama appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Heather Dubrow Wants Alexis Bellino Back On Real Housewives Of Orange County

Real Housewives of Orange County is back to channeling its heyday, and I give a lot of credit to the return of Miss Heather Dubrow. The trash has been taken out so Fancy Pants can rebuild the show from the ground up, and in the nick of time. We’ve already had a few iconic arguments […] The post Heather Dubrow Wants Alexis Bellino Back On Real Housewives Of Orange County appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Heather Dubrow Explains Why She Saw Nicole James As The Victim Of The Sushi Party Drama

Heather Dubrow has only been back on Real Housewives of Orange County for a few episodes but that hasn’t stopped her from being the main character. Again. So who do we have to thank for that? Shannon Beador, of course! Heather tried her best to “make it nice” and throw the cast (and some thirsty […] The post Heather Dubrow Explains Why She Saw Nicole James As The Victim Of The Sushi Party Drama appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Reality Tea

Vicki Gunvalsn’s Pregnant Daughter Briana Culberson Was Hospitalized For Two Weeks

In case you missed it through all the Heather Dubrow and Noella Bergener news lately, the Real Housewives of Orange County community is expecting a new baby! In September Briana Culberson’s husband, Ryan Culberson announced that their family was getting ready for a “grand finale“! Baby number FOUR! Vicki Gunvalson has got to be whooping it up! The announcement of the fourth Culberson came fast and furious. Just nine-months […] The post Vicki Gunvalsn’s Pregnant Daughter Briana Culberson Was Hospitalized For Two Weeks appeared first on Reality Tea.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Insider

Insider

230K+
Followers
19K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy