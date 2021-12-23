ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Western mass media consumers are as propagandized as North Koreans

Cover picture for the articleMy recent commentary on Western propaganda on China prompted a response from brainwashed human livestock regurgitating the lines they?ve been programmed to bleat about that nation by the very propaganda campaign I was criticizing. What I find interesting is that it's not just coming from complete mainstream normies; a...

Putin names Russia's number one partner

Russia's president says Beijing and Moscow are more important to each other than ever before. Despite having had tense relations in the past, Moscow and Beijing are now working together on an unprecedented number of issues, including trade, technology, and defense, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday. Speaking to...
The Week

North Korea, China, and U.S. have agreed 'in principle' to end Korean War, South Korean president says

North and South Korea, the U.S., and China have agreed "in principle" to formally end the Korean War, which effectively concluded with an armistice in 1953, but "we are not able to sit down for a discussion or negotiation on the declarations" due to North Korea's demands, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said Monday during a visit to Australia. "We hope that talks will be initiated."
Putin condemns Beijing boycotts

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his annual media conference on Thursday that the diplomatic boycotts of the Beijing Winter Olympics by the United States and United Kingdom only serves to drive nations further apart. The recent announcement by the US that it is pushing forward with the diplomatic boycott...
Person
Julian Assange
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Noam Chomsky
What Will Taiwan Do If China Invades

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - Military flyovers from China and tough talk in Washington have made a possible conflict over Taiwan feel more real over the past month. That is true for Chen Yi-guang, a retired finance professional. The Taipei dweller and his family have casually deliberated overstocking on food and...
Why U.S. giants keep caving to China

The Chinese government increasingly is using its economic weight to reshape global behavior and strengthen its own authoritarianism. And democratic governments have left companies to fend for themselves. Why it matters: Global businesses and nonprofits learned the hard way this year that taking a stand for democratic values can cause...
#North Koreans#Western Media#Mass Media#Alternative Media#The New York Times#Fox News#Kremlin#Russian
EU & Ukraine ask to join talks on future of European security

Officials in the European Union and Ukraine want a seat at the table as Russian President Vladimir Putin prepares to discuss security guarantees with his American counterpart Joe Biden. Kiev and the European Union must both be given a seat at the table for discussions about the future of European...
The mess the West created in this war-ravaged nation goes on and on

Libyans were today supposed to go to the polls to elect their new president after a decade of war. They won?t be getting that chance thanks to Western-backed proxies stirring up trouble. It's been ten years since NATO members, led by the US, France, and Britain, invaded Libya under the...
Syria
Syria
China
China
Russia
Russia
Amazon Killed One Of Its Most Popular Features Because China’s Communist Party Demanded It

Amazon stopped offering customer ratings and reviews of books sold in China at the request of the Chinese Communist Party, according to a Reuters investigation. The Chinese government ordered Amazon to stop allowing customers to review books following less-than-perfect ratings of a collection of President Xi Jinping’s writings, Reuters reported, citing two people familiar with the matter. Amazon partnered with a state-owned firm called China International Book Trading Corp (CIBTC) and created a portal, which it called China Books, that promotes Chinese Communist Party material and forbids negative reviews.
16 countries condemn deployment of Russian mercenaries in Mali

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- Sixteen countries, including France, Canada and Britain, issued a statement to "firmly condemn the deployment" of Russian paramilitary troops in the west African country Mali. The statement, published by France and signed by 14 other European countries and Canada, said the signatories are aware of "the...
China's 'social credit' system ranks citizens and punishes them with throttled internet speeds and flight bans if the Communist Party deems them untrustworthy

China has been rolling out a system that ranks its citizens based on their "social credit." People can be punished if they drive badly, buy too many video games, or steal. It's not a unified, nationwide system, but China plans on eventually making it mandatory for everyone. The Chinese Communist...
The 10 Most Important Stories That Got Blown Off by Mass Media in 2021

Project Censored’s co-directors, Mickey Huff and Andy Lee Roth, title their introduction to this year’s edition of State of the Free Press, “A Return to News Normalcy?” drawing a direct parallel between our world today to that of post-World War I America, “When the United States faced another raging pandemic and economic recession,” with other sources of tumult as well: "The United States then had experienced a crackdown on civil liberties and free speech in the form of Espionage and Sedition Acts; racial tensions flared during the Red Summer of 1919 as violence erupted from Chicago to Tulsa; Prohibition was the law of the land; and the first wave of US feminism ended with the passage of the 19th Amendment." At the time, they noted, "People yearned for a return to 'normalcy,' as then-presidential hopeful Warren G. Harding proclaimed."
North Koreans forced to mourn on 10th anniversary of former leader’s death

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korea is forcing residents to observe an 11-day period of mourning for the 10th anniversary of former leader Kim Jong Il’s death on Dec. 17, sources in the country told RFA. Kim Jong Il...
sacramentosun.com

Ukraine proposes peace plan for Donbass

As tensions mount in war-torn Donbass, Kiev has proposed a ten-stage process aimed at resolving the conflict. The steps were announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky and his senior adviser, Andrey Yermak, at a conference of Ukrainian ambassadors on Tuesday. According to Zelensky, the propositions can be implemented by the parties in the Normandy Format talks - Berlin, Moscow, Kiev and Paris - and also Washington.
