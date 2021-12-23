ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Syracuse men’s lacrosse announces 14-game schedule for 2022 season

By Anish Vasudevan
Daily Orange
 4 days ago

Every dollar donated during December will go directly toward paying students to produce stories like this one. Give now and ensure a brighter future for The Daily Orange. Syracuse men’s lacrosse released its schedule for the 2022 season on Thursday. The season begins Feb. 12 and includes 14 total games —...

aaa.dailyorange.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former College Football Star RB Killed On Monday Evening

There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
State
Maryland State
Syracuse, NY
College Sports
Syracuse, NY
Sports
City
Hobart, NY
State
North Carolina State
State
Virginia State
City
Maryland, NY
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

Re-ranking the college football hires for 2021. Why Josh Heupel is No. 1 and Butch Jones last

As it turns out, new Louisiana-Monroe coach Terry Bowden was "the right fit for a program that needs a complete reboot," at least through his first season. Butch Jones might be "back in more comfortable surroundings at Arkansas State," but that wasn't reflected in the standings: ASU won just two games and sat near the bottom of the Football Bowl Subdivision in Jones' first year. ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johns Hopkins
Person
Gary Gait
The Baltimore Sun

Maryland men’s basketball game vs. Loyola Maryland canceled because of COVID-19 protocols

The Maryland men’s basketball team’s home game against Loyola Maryland scheduled for Tuesday has been canceled because of COVID-19 protocols within the Greyhounds’ program. The game will not be rescheduled. Maryland is looking for a replacement opponent. The Terps (6-4, 0-1 Big Ten Conference) have not played since a 70-68 win over then-No. 20 Florida on Dec. 12 at the Basketball Hall of Fame ...
MARYLAND STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Games#Holy Cross#Cavaliers#Orange#Uva#Notre Dame#The Blue Jays#Acc#Cornell#Su
cnycentral.com

College Basketball: Syracuse v. Brown preview

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The recent spike of COVID-19 in Onondaga County has affected thousands of Central New Yorkers, including dozens of players on the Syracuse Men’s Basketball team. The Orange were forced to postpone their last two games against Lehigh (12/18) and Cornell (12/21) due to COVID-19 issues surrounding the team. Head coach, Jim Boeheim said 14 out of the 20 players and managers on the team tested positive for COVID-19 during the middle part of December, just days after the 79-75 loss to Georgetown. Syracuse was able to pick up a game against Brown (12/27) to offset the postponement of either the Lehigh or Cornell game, which may or may not be made up because nothing is guaranteed during a pandemic. Putting COVID-19 aside, the Orange is looking to get back in the win column for the first time in almost a month. Syracuse’s last win came back on December 4 during a 63-60 road win against Florida State. The Orange have lost its last two games, including a 67-53 defeat to Villanova in the Jimmy V Classic, followed by the four point loss to Georgetown.
SYRACUSE, NY
Channel 3000

Badgers hit the road ahead of Las Vegas Bowl

MADISON, Wis. — The Badgers football team is officially on the road to the Las Vegas Bowl. The team took off Friday afternoon for Nevada ahead of the bowl game against Arizona State. The Badgers will be looking to end the season on a high note after losing their...
MADISON, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Lacrosse
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Atlantic Coast Conference
College
Syracuse University
Sports
College of the Holy Cross
CBS LA

No. 5 UCLA, No. 8 USC Announce Postponements Due To COVID-19

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Both of Los Angeles’ Top-10 ranked men’s college basketball teams, No. 5 UCLA and No. 8 USC, have announced future postponements due to COVID-19 outbreaks within their respective programs. The Bruins (8-1) are postponing their highly anticipated matchup against No. 6 Arizona on Dec. 30, as well as their games against Arizona State on New Year’s Day. UCLA has yet to play since their 67-56 victory against Marquette on Dec. 11. The Bruins have paused all team-related activities and have either postponed or canceled their last five games. UCLA's upcoming home games against Arizona (Dec. 30) and Arizona State...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy