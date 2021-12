French CS:GO head coach and former commentator Rémy “⁠XTQZZZ⁠” Quoniam has departed Vitality, the organization announced today. The news comes weeks after it was first reported that Vitality would undergo a major overhaul to its CS:GO lineup, which will see former Astralis players Peter “dupreeh” Rasmussen and Emil “Magisk” Reif join the organization alongside their long-time coach Danny “zonic” Sørensen. Players Richard “shox” Papillon and Jayson “Kyojin” Nguyen are set to leave and XTQZZZ has already signed with G2 Esports, according to a report by 1pv.fr yesterday.

