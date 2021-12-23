ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Kim Potter Guilty of Manslaughter in Daunte Wright's Death

By Amy Forliti, Scott Bauer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser was convicted of manslaughter Thursday in the death of Daunte Wright, prompting tears from the young Black man’s parents and a jubilant celebration by supporters outside the courthouse who chanted “Guilty, guilty, guilty!”....

