Big East Conference rescinds forfeit policy, applied retroactively, for basketball games canceled due to COVID-19 issues

The Big East Conference announced Thursday that amid a significant uptick in COVID-19 cases due to the spread of the highly transmissible omicron variant, it has rescinded its forfeiture policy, applied retroactively, for basketball games that have been canceled due to COVID-19 issues.

Moving forward, if a team can’t field at least seven scholarship players and one countable coach, the game will be canceled and the conference will attempt to reschedule it. If the game cannot be made up, it will be designated a no contest.

Under the conference’s previous policy that was enacted in November, if a team had “an insufficient number of players” available, it was counted as a forfeit, a loss for the team in question and a win for its opponent. Four Big East games on the men’s side were deemed forfeits the past few weeks after COVID-19 outbreaks in the Seton Hall, DePaul and Georgetown programs. Those games are now no longer counted as such, and the league office is working to reschedule them.

The Big East has now joined the ACC, SEC, Big 12 and Pac-12 in rescinding similar forfeiture policies as COVID-19 cases skyrocket and experts fear the surge will get even worse over the next month.

“We expected at this time that omicron’s impact would be hitting Connecticut, and it’s beginning to affect us right now,” Dr. Ajay Kumar, chief clinical officer at Hartford HealthCare, said Wednesday. “I think we’re going to see continued increase in prevalence over the next several days and probably the early part of January.”

The league added that “the Big East Conference, its member institutions and the conference’s health and safety working group will continue to monitor the landscape and determine whether additional scheduling policy changes may be warranted in the future.”

Alexa Philippou can be reached at aphilippou@courant.com .