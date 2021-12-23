ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Hartford, CT

West Hartford cracking down on ATVs

By Steve Smith, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 4 days ago

Citing problems including noise and safety, the West Hartford Town Council adopted a resolution that makes additions to its ordinances addressing the use of all-terrain vehicles.

Town Manager Matt Hart said that this past summer, West Hartford and other local towns experienced large groups of ATVs traveling on town roads, often ignoring traffic signals, creating congestion and other problems.

“Some other drivers certainly felt intimidated by these vehicles,” Hart said, adding that the ordinance toughens penalties, including enabling local police to issue state infractions. Fines would be a total of $108.

Hart said the public safety committee reviewed the ordinance, and it was previously on the council’s agenda, tabled to the public hearing on Dec. 14.

Council member Carol Blanks, also chair of the public safety committee, said she’s been aware of the problem, even before she moved to West Hartford.

“I totally support public safety and the resources that they need. The time is now where we need to get ahead of this issue and send a message,” Blanks said. “We have to protect our residents...and our staff. Everyone should be able to feel safe when they’re walking or riding around, and not have to have these public nuisances or people who feel as though they can just do as they please and get away with it.”

“The ordinance is a step in the right direction,” said council member Alberto Cortes.

Mayor Shari Cantor said she had asked whether motorized scooters would also be affected by the ordinance. West Hartford does not allow motorized scooters on city streets, but they are allowed under state law.

“This enforces it, locally, through this ordnance,” she said, getting confirmation from town attorneys, and adding that other programs in other towns might be looked at and the scooters could potentially be allowed on certain streets if the town revisits the issue later.

In addition to the fine, law enforcement may also take the ATV or motorized scooter into custody, and if arrangements are not made for it to be transported to a safe location after 72 hours, it can be deemed abandoned and then sold at public auction.

“This ordinance wouldn’t serve as a panacea but would be another useful tool for our police departments as they work to curb this problematic behavior,” Hart said.

No residents spoke at the public hearing.

The council voted unanimously, 8-0, in favor of the ordinance. For more information, visit www.westhartfordct.gov .

