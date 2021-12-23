ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Seven teams could join Packers in NFL playoff field

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00QwZB_0dUgZI1d00

Only the Green Bay Packers have punched their ticket to the playoffs as Week 16 of the NFL season approaches. Seven teams, however, are in position to join them this week.

Four NFC teams don’t even have to earn a victory to start making playoff plans.

The Super Bowl-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers can defeat the Carolina Panthers to get in this week or watch the scoreboard instead. The Bucs are also in with a Minnesota Vikings loss or tie, as well as one of the following: Philadelphia Eagles loss or tie, Dallas Cowboys loss or tie, Cowboys clinching at least a tie in strength-of-victory tiebreaker over the Eagles.

The Buccaneers will clinch the NFC South title with a victory, or a New Orleans Saints loss or tie.

The Cowboys also can get into the playoffs with a victory or tie against the Washington Football Team. They are also in with just a Saints loss or tie, or a San Francisco 49ers loss, or a Buccaneers victory or tie.

Two NFC West teams can also get in, with the Arizona Cardinals needing a victory for a third consecutive week to punch their playoff ticket. The Cardinals can also get in with no less than six other scenarios that involve combinations of losses or ties by the Eagles, Vikings, Saints or 49ers, even if they lose to the Indianapolis Colts.

The Los Angeles Rams can return to the playoff for the fourth time in five seasons with a victory over the Vikings. They also get in with an Eagles loss or tie, combined with a Saints loss or tie.

No teams in the AFC have clinched a playoff spot, but the two-time defending conference champion Kansas City Chiefs are in with a victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers or a tie with one of the following: a Buffalo Bills loss or a Colts loss or the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens game not ending in a tie.

The Chiefs can clinch the AFC West with a victory and a Los Angeles Chargers loss or tie, and also with a tie of their own and a Chargers loss.

The New England Patriots’ road to an AFC East title, and the playoff berth that comes with it, is complete by earning a victory, while the Miami Dolphins lose to the Saints on Monday night.

The Patriots are also in the playoffs with a victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday along with a number of other loss/tie scenarios that involve the Colts, Bengals, Ravens, Steelers, Chargers or Cleveland Browns.

The Tennessee Titans can clinch the AFC South with a victory and a Colts loss. They can also get in the playoffs with a victory and at least two long shot scenarios where five different teams lose or tie.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Browns Announce New Decision On QB Baker Mayfield

This past Monday, the Cleveland Browns had to take on the Las Vegas Raiders without their top two quarterbacks. That’s because Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum were both on the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Friday, the Browns had a significant update on Mayfield and Keenum. They announced that both players...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dion Lewis
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Honest Admission After Game vs. Browns

Although it hasn’t been evident by his extremely high level of play, Aaron Rodgers has been nursing a toe injury for a number of weeks. The Green Bay Packers quarterback has been able to fight through it, but on Christmas Day against the Cleveland Browns, he fears that he might’ve suffered a setback.
NFL
On3.com

Ron Rivera addresses sideline fight between teammates

Former Alabama teammates and current Washington Football Team defensive linemen Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne got into a fight on the sidelines Sunday night. The duo was upset on the sideline over frustration in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys, and cameras caught the moment Allen threw a punch at his longtime teammate following a finger in his face.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#Dolphins#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Nfc#The Carolina Panthers#Bucs#Minnesota Vikings#The Arizona Cardinals#Saints#The Indianapolis Colts#Afc#Kansas City Chiefs#The Pittsburgh Steelers#The Cincinnati Bengals#Chargers
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Kevin Stefanski’s Comment About Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield turned in a four-interception day on Saturday afternoon in a 24-22 loss to the Green Bay Packers, but that won’t stop Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski from sticking by his starting quarterback. After his team’s third loss in four games, Stefanski defended the former No. 1...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Aaron Rodgers’ record 443rd touchdown ball contained an error

The special ball Aaron Rodgers used to throw his Green Bay Packers record 443rd touchdown pass contained an error. Rodgers threw three touchdown passes in his Packers’ 24-22 win over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday. His first touchdown pass of the game helped him break Brett Favre’s record for most touchdown passes by a Packers quarterback.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Refs somehow missed blatant Cowboys penalty on key play

The Dallas Cowboys caught a pretty big break Sunday night when the game’s officials missed what appeared to be an obvious penalty just before a Dallas touchdown. Late in the first quarter of Sunday’s game against Washington, the Cowboys converted a key 3rd and 6 with a 10-yard pass to Amari Cooper. Whether the play should have stood is a matter of dispute, however. Dallas center Tyler Biadasz could be seen downfield past the first down marker looking for someone to block, but the Cowboys somehow were not flagged for having an ineligible man downfield.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
PennLive.com

Possible Saints-Seahawks Russell Wilson trade could lead to Eagles dealing for new No. 1 QB: NFL rumors

Russell Wilson may be ready to take flight. And even if he isn’t destined for Philadelphia, a Wilson trade could impact the Eagles’ future at quarterback. Wilson, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, has made it known he would welcome a deal by the Seattle Seahawks, who have crashed and burned in 2021, sitting in last place in the NFC West with a record of 5-9.
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

30K+
Followers
31K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy