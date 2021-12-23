Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center running out of room at the inn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center is hoping to find new homes for the holidays for hundreds of animals.

The shelter reports it is full. In fact, so far this month, supervisors say they have taken in more than 100 owner-surrendered pets – about twice as many as this time last year. That number does not include strays that are turned into the shelter.

"We have a very large facility here, but when we get so many animals come in, in such a short time span, our kennels get literally full and we are feeling very cramped," described Jessica Wilde, shelter operations supervisor for the Virginia Beach Animal Care and Adoption Center.

With it being Christmastime, Wilde does encourage families not to make rash decisions and plan on an adoption being a lifelong commitment. She also offered some extra ideas for those who have been considering adding a new companion to their family.

"We generally suggest instead of surprising somebody with a pet in your hands, we suggest that they make the adoption fee and come down to the shelter and help them pick out a new pet or print out," said Wilde. "Make up a fancy card that says that they’ll pay for the adoption fee or help them with the process of trying to find a new pet."

The adoption center is open December 23 from noon until 7 p.m. Friday, Christmas Eve, from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m, and Sunday the 26th from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. It’s located at 341 S. Birdneck Road in Virginia Beach.

In addition to cats and dogs, they also have smaller animals like guinea pigs, rabbits, and a chicken.

