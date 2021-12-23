ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘I know that’s a brave thing to say’ – Joe Root confident of Melbourne century

By Rory Dollard
 3 days ago

England captain Joe Root has backed himself to “bang out a hundred” as he plots an Ashes fightback in the Boxing Day Test.

After back-to-back defeats in Brisbane and Adelaide, English cricket is in desperate need of some festive cheer in Melbourne and Root is desperate to be the not-so-secret Santa who delivers a special gift for those who decide to power through the night back home.

“I expect a response from our players and I would like to bring a nice Christmas present home for everyone who stays up,” he said.

“I feel in a really good place with my batting. I feel confident I can, in these next three games, bang out a hundred in these conditions.

I expect a response from our players and I would like to bring a nice Christmas present home for everyone who stays up

Joe Root

“I know that’s a brave thing to say but my conversation rate, this year, it’s not been an issue at all.

“I feel like I have managed that well and have an understanding of how I want to score my runs. There’s clarity there, I just need to keep putting myself in those positions, just have the bit between my teeth, (make it) ‘over my dead body’.”

Root has enjoyed a record-breaking 2021, with his haul of 1,630 Test runs placing him in uncharted territory among Englishman and fourth on the all-time list over a calendar year.

He has scored six centuries in that time, conquering conditions in Galle (twice), Chennai, Trent Bridge, Lord’s and Headingley, but knows an Ashes ton behind enemy lines is a notable gap on his otherwise glittering CV.

Scores of 89 and 62 in the first two Tests mean he now has eight unconverted fifties on Australian soil and, with the urn on the line at 2-0 down, his side have never needed him more.

The MCG’s marquee occasion, in front of 70,000 fans, would be the perfect stage, and Root could also have the added bonus of reclaiming the world number one spot from Australian counterpart Marnus Labuschagne who leapfrogged him last week.

“I’ve never been one for that stuff, but it would be nice to have it back for Christmas,” he said with a smile.

There was less levity in Root’s tone at the end of the draining day/night Test in Adelaide, after which he ditched his mild-mannered persona to lead a stern dressing room debrief that pace bowler Mark Wood described as “a kick up the bum”.

Those words are likely to lead to actions, with Rory Burns set to be dropped for a returning Zak Crawley at the head of the innings, Ollie Pope’s place under threat from Jonny Bairstow and Wood poised to come in for Chris Woakes.

England could make it four changes if they go back to spinner Jack Leach but will need to assess the pitch over the next 48 hours before making a decision.

Asked if chastising the troops came easily to him, Root said: “It did at the end of the last game because of the situation we’re in and the manner in which we lost.

“I’ll always try to look at things with a level, pragmatic approach, but I don’t think you could after the way we’ve played those last two games. I expect a response from everyone this week. I just hope it’s not too late.

“There is plenty of motivation for the group and we are doing everything we can to make sure it is 2-1 by the time we leave here. If we perform anywhere like we can do, we’ll put them in an uncomfortable position, we’ll push back and we’ll find ourselves in a very different situation leaving this ground.”

One player who will not be paying with his place is wicketkeeper Jos Buttler , who dropped three catches, including a barely believable fumble off Labuschagne.

A 207-ball rearguard on day five suggested his head had not been scrambled by the mistakes and he retains his skipper’s support.

“Anyone in that situation, whether keeping or at first slip, you drop one of their best players and you just want the world to swallow you up,” he said.

“But the next day he turned up and he was back to himself again. His mind is is the place it needs to be to perform in this arena.”

NASSER HUSSAIN: More Groundhog Day than Boxing Day, ANOTHER woeful England batting failure goes deeper than the poor shots and technique... this problem is endemic with no quick fix

For England supporters this was more Groundhog Day than Boxing Day. It was the same woeful batting performance we have become accustomed to throughout this year. England tried shuffling the pack and brought in two new batters in Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow but that could only have a limited affect. The problem has been endemic in their batting for a long while.
SPORTS
Joe Root Vs. Captaincy Critics

When the England cricket team captain, Joe Root was caught saying that his bowlers didn’t bowl the required lengths in the Ashes Test against Australia, critics didn’t take long to give him a piece of their mind. Ricky Ponting, former Australian captain, was left bemused by these remarks.
SPORTS
England’s batting crumples once again – day one of the Boxing Day Test

England flopped on the first day of the Boxing Day Test, with their flimsy batting line-up again under the microscope after being rolled over for 185.Captain Joe Root top-scored with 50 in another otherwise deeply uninspiring card, but was visibly frustrated at the tame manner of his dismissal. His was one of three unforced errors from senior men in a demoralising afternoon session, with Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler also culpable.Australian openers David Warner and Marcus Harris then outstripped England’s best partnership before being parted by James Anderson, with the hosts closing on 61 for one.The duck huntRoot’s Australian conundrumRoot...
SPORTS
Hapless England's Ashes dreams in tatters as Australia pounce

England crashed to 185 all out on day one of the third Test on Sunday, leaving their Ashes dreams on the brink of ruin in the face of a relentless Australian attack. After heavy defeats in Brisbane and Adelaide, the visitors must win in Melbourne to keep the five-Test series alive, with Australia only needing a draw to retain the urn as holders. But those hopes took a near-fatal blow as Australia ripped through England's flimsy batting, with only captain Joe Root (50) and Jonny Bairstow (35) showing resistance. Australian skipper Pat Cummins, back after missing the second Adelaide Test because he was in Covid isolation, and spin king Nathan Lyon both took 3-36.
SPORTS
Australia scent Ashes victory as England collapse again

A dazed England lost four wickets in a hostile late spell to leave them at 31-4 -- still trailing Australia by 51 runs -- and fighting to save their Ashes hopes after day two of a gripping third Test. It came after the visitors -- who must win in Melbourne -- were rocked by four positive Covid cases in their camp, although no players were among them. Australia had been all out for 267, earning an 82-run lead on England's first-innings 185 on an MCG pitch that was still offering plenty for the bowlers. Marcus Harris top-scored with a battling 76 against a dangerous English attack led by veteran Jimmy Anderson, who was at his fearsome best with 4-33 off 23 overs.
SPORTS
Team ethic still matters to James Anderson despite another England batting collapse

James Anderson promised England’s Ashes woes would not open up a rift between batters and bowlers after another top order failure undermined his good work with the ball.Anderson was exemplary on day two of the Boxing Day Test, finishing with four wickets for 33 runs at a cost of little more than one an over throughout as he showed his enduring class at the age of 39.Mark Wood also busted a gut for the cause, persistently pounding out speeds in excess of 90mph to restrict Australia to 267 all out.But, by finishing on 31 for four in just 12 overs...
SPORTS
