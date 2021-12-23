ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, CT

Windsor veterans observe Wreaths Across America

By Steve Smith, Hartford Courant
 4 days ago
Gary Wildey, of Windsor, places a wreath to honor those who have served in the U.S. Navy. Steve Smith

Officials said Windsor’s Wreaths Across America ceremony was one of the best-attended in years, as veterans and families of veterans paid tribute to lives lost in defense of our country at the event on Dec. 18, one of thousands that took place across the country.

The event was held at the Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery on East Street, and was presented by Windsor’s American Legion Gray-Dickenson Post #59 and Carmon Community Funeral Homes of Windsor.

The event began with the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem, followed by a minute of silence to honor America’s fallen heroes.

Nicole Yonkman, pastor from the First Church of Windsor, gave the invocation and benediction, and added that she was from the town of Harrington, Maine, which also happened to be where the Wreaths Across America tradition started.

“It’s a town of 600 people. My dad was born and raised there. In his class of seven people, six of them enlisted in the military. It’s a very important part of that area,” she said, adding that people in the nearby towns in Maine line up along the route of the trucks that carry the wreaths from Harrington to other destinations.

“They’re so proud of this program. They clap and honk their horns. Each town leads the procession with their police and firefighters,” Yonkman said.

Lisa Carmon, from Carmon Community Funeral Homes, spoke on behalf of her father, John Carmon, who was tending to business that day, and thanked veterans and supporters for coming to the event.

“We are one nation and one flag. We are proud to be Americans that live in a free society of many people of many races and many occupations,” she said. “The freedoms we enjoy today have not come without a price. Lying here before us, and in cemeteries across the nation are men and women who have given their lives so that we can live in freedom and without fear.”

Wreaths were placed by veterans and representatives to honor each branch of the armed forces.

“I think this is one of the biggest crowds that this event has gotten in many years,” said Windsor Mayor Don Trinks, thanking the many volunteers who made the event happen.

