ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

NHS in danger of being ‘overwhelmed’ by Omicron surge, warns Sajid Javid

By Gavin Cordon
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tzJbL_0dUgZAxp00

The NHS is in danger of being “overwhelmed” by the surge in Omicron cases, Health Secretary Sajid Javid has warned, despite further evidence it causes less severe illness than earlier Covid-19 strains.

Mr Javid said officials were monitoring the data “hour by hour” after new figures showed the Covid infection rates in the UK reaching record levels with an estimated 1.4 million people with the virus.

The warning came as the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) estimated someone with Omicron was between 31% and 45% less likely to attend A&E and 50% to 70% less likely to be admitted to hospital than an individual with the Delta variant.

The findings are broadly in line with studies published on Wednesday by Imperial College London and the University of Edinburgh.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QI5tH_0dUgZAxp00

Mr Javid said that, while the UKHSA conclusions were “promising”, Omicron cases were continuing to rise at an “extraordinary rate”.

“Hospital admissions are increasing, and we cannot risk the NHS being overwhelmed,” he said in a statement.

“This is early-stage analysis and we continue to monitor the data hour by hour.

“It is still too early to determine next steps.”

Earlier the Health Secretary confirmed the Government would not be announcing any new restrictions for England before Christmas.

But his comments raise the prospect that ministers are preparing to act as early as next week if the cases continue to grow at a rapid rate.

The devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have all already announced they are putting in place measures once Christmas is out of the way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hSewg_0dUgZAxp00

NHS national medical director Professor Stephen Powis said the health service was on a “war footing” as the variant continues to sweep through the country.

“We are once again ramping up to deal with the rise in Covid infections,” he said.

“Staff are making every possible preparation for the uncertain challenges of Omicron.”

NHS Providers chief executive Chris Hopson said hospital trusts were looking to expand capacity to deal with a major influx of new admissions.

“We are identifying places that would be needed if we really, really needed to surge.

“We can do this, but the issue is, we’re in incredible pressure right the way across the health system,” he told the BBC.

We’re definitely not out of the danger zone – I think perhaps we can downgrade this from a hurricane to a very severe storm

Professor Andrew Hayward

The UKHSA emphasised that its findings regarding the severity of Omicron were “preliminary and highly uncertain” because of the small numbers of confirmed cases currently in hospital.

Ministers were divided over the need for restrictions in the run-up to Christmas with Mr Javid and Communities Secretary Michael Gove reportedly pressing for action while Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss argued more data was needed.

Meanwhile a slew of new data underlined the pressures facing the NHS.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimated 1.4 million people in the UK had the virus in the week ending December 16, the highest number since comparable figures began in autumn 2020.

The number of lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases also hit a new daily record with 119,789 as of 9am on Thursday, according to official figures.

Meanwhile new figures from NHS England showed one in five patients waited at least half-an-hour to be handed over from ambulance teams to A&E staff at hospitals in England last week.

Across England as a whole, 18,829 NHS staff at acute hospital trusts were absent due to reasons relating to coronavirus on December 19, up 54% from 12,240 a week earlier and up 51% from 12,508 at the start of the month.

Professor Andrew Hayward, a member of the Nervtag group which advises the Government on new respiratory diseases, said while it was “undeniably good news” that Omicron appeared to be less severe, the speed of transmission meant it was still a threat.

“We’re definitely not out of the danger zone – I think perhaps we can downgrade this from a hurricane to a very severe storm,” he told the BBC.

“If you’ve got a halving of severity but in the context of case numbers of Omicron doubling every two or three days, that doesn’t buy you much extra time, maybe less than a week in terms of relieving the pressure on the NHS.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Should fines be issued to those who are not vaccinated against Covid? Tell us in our poll

Boris Johnson’s government has reintroduced some Covid restrictions and extending the country’s vaccine programme in a bid to slow the spread of omicron, the new variant scientists fear could spread more quickly than Delta, the currently dominant strain in the UK. (Please register to access the poll below.)Last week MPs voted through plans to make it mandatory for people to wear face coverings in public spaces such as shops and on public transport. The prime minister has also set a target of offering all adults an additional vaccine dose by the end of January.The measures have been brought...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Sajid Javid
Person
Michael Gove
The Independent

How long is Omicron’s incubation period?

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 has spread around the world at a rapid pace since it was first discovered in southern Africa last month but there is still a great deal we do not know about it.More data is needed to determine its precise characteristics and how it responds to our existing coronavirus vaccines, but what seems beyond doubt is that it is more transmissible than any previous strains we have encountered over the course of the pandemic so far, including the Alpha and Delta variants.Omicron has been detected in at least 89 countries to date, with the likes...
WORLD
The Independent

Northern Ireland experiencing ‘largest ever’ avian flu outbreak in UK

Northern Ireland is witnessing the “largest ever” outbreak of avian flu in the UK after two additional suspected cases were discovered.The cases have been identified in a commercial poultry flock near Markethill in Co Armagh and a commercial duck flock in Coagh, Co Tyrone.Disease control measures have been put in place, including the humane culling of the affected birds, some 14,000 in Armagh and 22,000 in Tyrone.It follows confirmation of two positive cases in each of those counties earlier this month, in Aughnacloy and Broughshane Two further suspect cases of notifiable avian influenza identified in a commercial poultry flock near...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

UK is the 'messiest country' due to fly-tipping, farmer claims

A farmer who sees fly-tipping once a week believes the UK is the "messiest country" in the northern hemisphere. Defra figures show the East of England had more than 79,000 incidents in a year, up 18,000 on the previous year. But the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) said the...
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Nhs England#War#Covid#Uk#Ukhsa#A E#Imperial College London#Hospital#Government#Nhs Providers
CNBC

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says at least one patient has died with the omicron Covid variant in the UK

LONDON — U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed Monday that at least one patient infected with the new omicron variant of Covid-19 has died in the country. "Sadly yes, omicron is producing hospitalizations and sadly at least one patient has been confirmed to have died with omicron," Johnson told reporters on a visit to a vaccination clinic near Paddington, London, according to Sky News.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Scotland, Wales and NI bring in new Covid rules while England waits for data

New coronavirus restrictions are being introduced in Wales Scotland and Northern Ireland as the country’s leaders try to combat rising Covid cases but politicians in England are unlikely to discuss further measures until Monday.From Boxing Day, a maximum of six people will be allowed to meet in pubs, cinemas and restaurants in Wales.A total of 30 people will be allowed at indoor events while 50 people will be allowed at outdoor events.From 26 December, adult non-professional contact sports are not allowed in indoor spaces.These activities, where distancing is not possible, increase the risk of #coronavirus spreading.Find out more ⬇️https://t.co/Rrkw5x0pf1...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Covid: Record 1.7 million people in UK infected last week

An estimated 1.7 million people in the UK had Covid-19 last week - a record for the pandemic, official figures suggest.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) data, for Monday 13 to Sunday 19 December, showed infections were at their highest since comparable figures began in autumn last year.The statistics reinforce evidence from Thursday, when the record infection rate was first revealed.It’s estimated one in 35 people in in private households in England was infected - or 2.83 per cent of the population. In Northern Ireland, it’s thought the tally was one in 40 people.The highest proportion of infections in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Two-thirds of new Covid hospital patients in England only tested positive AFTER being admitted for a different illness, official data shows amid mounting evidence Omicron is milder

Two-thirds of new Covid hospital patients in England were actually admitted for a different ailment, MailOnline's analysis of NHS data suggests - as a growing number of studies show Omicron is much milder than Delta. In the two weeks to December 21, hospitals in England recorded 563 new coronavirus inpatients...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Step forward Liz Truss – willing wicker woman for the Brexit bonfire

In The Wicker Man (Robin Hardy, 1973), the key to the sacrifice’s efficacy is that Sergeant Howie (Edward Woodwoodward, 1930), embraces victimhood willingly. And so Liz Truss climbs into her photo-op tank and trundles gladly toward the burning wicker effigy of the role of Chief Negotiator for Exiting the European Union Brexit (formerly Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union), and the poisoned post claims another scalp. Greater love hath no man.
U.K.
The Independent

Covid news - live: ‘Door-to-door vaccine effort considered’, as new restrictions come into force in UK nations

Door-to-door Covid-19 vaccines may be offered in an effort to reach those yet to have their jabs, reports have suggested, in a bid to stem the current surge in coronavirus cases.The Mail on Sunday reported a trial which had been carried out in Ipswich, Suffolk, could be expanded across the whole country as the Government attempted to hold out against introducing new restrictions in England.According to No 10 sources, the aim was to expand the scheme to the rest of the country.It comes as new coronavirus restrictions are being introduced in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland from today,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Wales follows Scotland with measures from Boxing Day

Watch: Javid promises millions more antivirals for UK. Video caption: Health Secretary Sajid Javid promises millions more antivirals for UKHealth Secretary Sajid Javid promises millions more antivirals for UK. The UK has bought an extra 4.25m doses of antivirals to help the NHS fight the latest Covid wave, the health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Omicron: Half of colds will be Covid, warn UK researchers

If you have a sore throat, runny nose and a headache there is a good chance it will be Covid, warn UK researchers. The Zoe Covid study team has been tracking the pandemic using feedback from the general public, and estimates half of people with cold-like symptoms actually have Covid.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

White Christmas for UK as snow falls in Scotland and Yorkshire

The Met Office has declared a white Christmas for the UK after snow fell across parts of Scotland and northern England.Areas of eastern Scotland, such as Aberdeenshire and Perthsire and the Yorkshire Dales, saw light snowfall from around 8am this morning.The last widespread white Christmas in the UK was in 2010, with 2017 and 2020 also seeing reports of some snowfall.Annie Shuttleworth, a meteorologist for the Met Office, said: “There was some snowfall in parts of Scotland and northern England in the early hours of the morning, between midnight and 5am.“Affected areas include Strathallan, Perthshire, Aboyne, Aberdeenshire and Baltasound in...
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

UK Sets New Record for COVID Cases as Omicron Sweeps London

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain reported another day of record COVID-19 cases on Friday, with new estimates showing swathes of London's population are carrying the virus, underlining the relentless advance of the Omicron variant. Omicron's rapid spread has driven a surge in cases over the last seven days, especially in the capital.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

401K+
Followers
149K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy