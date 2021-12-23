COVID-19 leading cause of death among Native Americans in Montana

COVID-19 was the leading cause of death among Native Americans in Montana and the third leading cause of death among all Montana residents in 2020, according to a December Department of Public Health and Human Services report.

The report found that 1,022 Native Americans in Montana died in 2020, compared to an average of 676 deaths each year during the five previous years (2015-2019). Of the 1,022 Native people that died in 2020, 251, or about 25%, died of COVID-19. Heart disease, unintentional injury and cancer were the second, third and fourth leading causes of death, in that order. Forty-seven Native Americans died from diabetes in 2020, 36 died of suicide and 21 died of homicide.

Throughout the pandemic, Indigenous communities in Montana have consistently implemented stricter COVID-19 safety protocols than the state, including curfews, remote learning and quarantine orders. Yet, Native Americans have also consistently been overrepresented among Montana's COVID-19 victims. A previous report revealed that between March and October 2020, Native Americans accounted for 19% of Montana's COVID-19 cases and 32% of the state's COVID-19 deaths, yet Indigenous people comprise 6.7% of Montana's population.

These disparities are not random. Rather, they are a product of oppression and long-term disinvestment, the consequences of which transcend generations.

"American Indian communities have higher levels of social vulnerability, such as living in shared housing, difficulties accessing timely health care and lower household incomes, which may increase the risk for infection," the report reads.

Though members of some federally recognized tribes have access to Indian Health Service (IHS) medical care, the agency has long been criticized for being underfunded. The National Congress of American Indians has said hospitals and centers for tribes are overcrowded and unsafe and have outdated facilities and medical equipment.

“Appropriations for the IHS have never been adequate to meet basic patient needs, and health care is delivered in mostly third-world conditions,” the organization said in a budget request for 2020.

As of Tuesday, the Blackfeet Nation reported 56 total COVID-19 deaths among reservation residents. The tribe had seven active cases and two active hospitalizations. The Fort Belknap Indian Community on Tuesday reported 13 total COVID-19 deaths on the reservation and three active cases.

As of Thursday, the Northern Cheyenne Tribe reported 51 total COVID-19 deaths among community members and no active cases.

Montana on Thursday added 264 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state's active case count to 1,652. There have been 2,895 deaths statewide from COVID-19 and there are 113 active hospitalizations.

Cascade County added 22 new COVID-19 cases. The county has 131 active cases and 281 deaths from the virus. Forty-eight percent of eligible county residents are fully vaccinated, and 52% of eligible Montanans are fully vaccinated.

Gallatin County reported 66 new cases, Lewis and Clark County had 27, Missoula County had 25 and Flathead County had 22.