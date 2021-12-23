ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Let's Play "Contender, Pretender, Mind-bender, or Surrender?" ...The Metro

hockeybuzz.com
 4 days ago

Since we have no hockey for the next few days I thought it might be a good chance to look at where these teams actually are at this point. Lets break them into four categories. Contenders: They have a legit shot at the big silver trophy. Pretenders: They look...

hockeybuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
hockeybuzz.com

WJC Begins, Devils Prospects To Look Out For

It is that time of year where hockey fans can get a glimpse of the future. The United States look to defend their title and 5th attempt to be back-to-back champions. Luke Hughes, D (United States) The 2021 NHL fourth overall draft pick will look to showcase his talents on...
NHL
CBS Boston

Bruins-Penguins Dec. 27 Game Postponed As NHL Pushes Return To Ice Back One Day

BOSTON (CBS) — Another Bruins game has been postponed. The NHL announced it is delaying a return to games by a day after games were originally to resume on Monday. The Bruins were set to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, but that game has now been postponed. The league paused on Wednesday due to an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. Friday’s announcement marks the fifth game the Bruins have had postponed. Here’s the full statement from the NHL: “The National Hockey League announced today that its regular-season schedule will not resume prior to Tuesday, Dec. 28. The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the League an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs’ readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day. Teams will return to practice on Dec. 26 and it is expected that the League will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of day on Sunday.”
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Yardbarker

NHL pushes back return date from leaguewide shutdown to Dec. 28

Less than a week after announcing a shutdown due to a COVID-19 breakout, the National Hockey League says it's delaying the return to action. "The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the league an adequate opportunity to analyze leaguewide testing result and to assess clubs' readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day," the NHL wrote in a statement. "It is expected that the league will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of the day Sunday."
NHL
WGR550

Sabres cancel Sunday's practice following holiday break

With the NHL’s holiday break over, the Buffalo Sabres were scheduled to practice on Sunday. The team has canceled that practice, but they have not announced any additions to the NHL COVID-19 Protocol list. Paul Hamilton has more:
NHL
markerzone.com

JAROMIR JAGR WITH A CHRISTMAS MESSAGE FOR ALEX OVECHKIN

Watch out Ovi, Santa Jagr is coming for you! Hockey legend Jaromir Jagr took to Twitter on Christmas Day with a picture of himself dressed as Santa and a message directed at Alexander Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals. "Merry Christmas to you all. My job as a Santa is finish...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Chiarot
Person
Dougie Hamilton
Person
Mackenzie Blackwood
Buffalo News

As Sabres add Don Granato, two players to Covid protocols, NHL forges on

The Buffalo Sabres' Covid-19 protocol list doubled on Sunday, leaving their return to game action this week a distinct question mark. Nearly 50 players around the NHL were added, but the league is forging on and adding some new rules in a desperate bid to keep its schedule going. The...
NHL
iheart.com

NHL postpones Dec. 27 games, Kraken next face Flyers on Dec. 29

The National Hockey League announced on Friday that a return to its regular season schedule, out of the holiday break, will be delayed until Dec. 28. The break was originally scheduled from Dec. 24-26 and a total of 14 games on Dec. 27 were postponed as a result of the announcement. The NHL last had game action on Tuesday, Dec. 21 – a 4-3 win for the Tampa Bay Lightning over the Vegas Golden Knights. That day, all but one game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocol cases.Teams across the NHL have seen 64 games now postponed.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bender#Ny Islanders#Rangers#Pretenders#The Metro Division#Ufa
hockeybuzz.com

Unlucky 13, Nylander latest to join list, Leafs Prospect Update–2018 Draft

For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to be hit hard by the recent Omicron variant, as the club announced on Friday that winger William Nylander has entered the NHL’s COVID protocol. Nylander makes 13 Leafs players on the list, with...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
hockeybuzz.com

William Eklund is Sharks’ only prospect at WJC, game vs. Ducks postponed

The World Junior Hockey Championships begin on Boxing Day and the San Jose Sharks will have one prospect participating at the tournament, with William Eklund representing Sweden. Eklund was selected seventh overall by the Sharks in this year’s NHL Draft and played in nine games with the Sharks this season,...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Islanders have no prospects at World Juniors, game vs. Sabres postponed

Follow HockeyBuzz Islanders on Twitter: @HB_Islanders. The World Junior Hockey Championships kick off on Boxing Day, providing a great chance to get a look at your favourite team’s top prospects. This year, however, the New York Islanders will be without any players at the tournament. It’s an unfortunate stat,...
HOCKEY
hockeybuzz.com

POLL: Which Capitals Player (Other Than Ovechkin) is the MVP So Far?

1. John Carlson will be always be in the mix for top points in the NHL for defensemen. There is no arguing his offensive production year after year. Carlson sits 4th in the league with 26 points in 31 games played. When breaking it down to points per game, Carlson ranks 8th in the league with 0.86 points per game (minimum of 20GP.) Defensively, Carlson has had an up and down season. He is solid but but not an elite defender. What he lacks for in consistent defending, he makes up for in points scored.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Merry Christmas! RIP Bob McCammon & Kent Johnson impresses at World Jrs.

Right on schedule, a few snowflakes are starting to mix in with the rain outside my window as I type this on Christmas Eve morning. So let me begin today by wishing you and yours all the best for the holiday season. Thanks for hanging out for another year —...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy