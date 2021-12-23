Attorney General James asks consumers to report price-gouging of at-home COVID-19 testing kits, other in-demand items
AG also issues warning against fraudsters seeking to prey on consumers. New York Attorney General Letitia James recently issued a consumer alert to New Yorkers concerning potential price-gouging of over-the-counter coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) testing products for at-home use, as well as other in-demand essential products. This alert, her office stated,...www.wnypapers.com
