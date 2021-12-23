ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYSERDA: Nearly $14.5 million awarded to round 3 winners of Commercial and Industrial Carbon Challenge

Cover picture for the article7 winning companies commit to cost-effective actions to reduce harmful emissions. √ Advances a transition for difficult-to-decarbonize, energy-intensive economic sectors. The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority recently announced nearly $14.5 million in awards to the third-round winners of the Commercial and Industrial (C&I) Carbon Challenge as part of...

Wired UK

A Clean Industrial Revolution Is the Only Way to Hit Net Zero

To avoid a climate disaster, the entire world needs to change the way it does business. It’s hard to overstate the extent of the shift that’s required. We need new ways to grow food, make things, move around, generate electricity, and heat and cool our buildings, all without releasing greenhouse gases. What the world needs right now is a new, clean industrial revolution, so we can reach net zero by 2050.
CNET

Solar batteries: How renewable battery backups work

Not every solar power system has a solar battery attached. In fact, only about 4% of residential solar installations had a battery backup in 2020, though the numbers are climbing quickly. Many solar power systems instead send electricity into a home without any on-site solar energy storage. At that point, through a connection to the conventional power grid, the solar power system "sells back" extra energy to the power company. At night, these grid-connected systems just draw on conventional electricity, buying it from the power company.
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Wilson's bill would relaunch solar energy incentives for homes

A bill introduced by Sen. Jeff Wilson for the upcoming legislative session would bring back a popular incentive program for homeowners to install solar panels. Senate Bill 5493 reinstates the renewable energy system incentive program that began in 2017 and provided $110 million to residential and commercial solar energy installations. The new version of the program proposed by Wilson keeps the funding total, but focuses more heavily on encouraging homeowners to install their own solar systems.
Spotlight News

GE to produce zero waste blades by 2030

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — LM Wind Power, a GE Renewable Energy business, recently announced it will produce zero waste blades by 2030, a significant milestone for the industry as it seeks to reduce the carbon footprint of its products. The commitment represents a step forward in the company’s sustainability journey after becoming the first carbon neutral […]
Inhabitat.com

Largest energy company in the US is monopolizing solar power

An investigation carried out by Floodlight and the Miami Herald has found that the leading energy company in the U.S. is trying to influence energy policies in its favor, hurting the rooftop solar industry in Florida. The investigation says Florida Power & Light, the largest energy company in the country, is pushing policies that will overturn the current rooftop solar power reward program.
wnypapers.com

Hochul signs legislation to improve health care services

Legislation relates to source plasma centers; requires nursing homes to offer translation of patients' rights and requires display of contact information for long-term care ombudsman program; relates to workforce development. Gov. Kathy Hochul recently signed a legislative package aimed toward improving health care services. Legislation S.2119/A.228 authorizes the collection of...
Fox News

Green energy firms the biggest corporate welfare recipients ever

How much would solar, wind and electric vehicle companies have gotten in federal handouts and tax loopholes in President Joe Biden's Build Back Better bill? Well over $100 billion in taxpayer largesse. If all the tax credits are included, that number could reach half a trillion dollars. No other industry in American history has ever received this lucrative a paycheck.
wnypapers.com

Applications open for 'Nurses For Our Future' scholarship

Tuition covered for 1,000 new or current health care workers. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the opening of the application period for the "Nurses For Our Future.” The scholarship will cover tuition for 1,000 new or current health care workers to earn an associate's degree in nursing (ADN) or bachelor's of science in nursing (BSN) at a two-year or four-year New York state public college or university.
wnypapers.com

DEC announces proposed changes to superfund and brownfield site cleanup regulations

Proposed changes to enhance regulation of emerging contaminants PFOA and PFOS, strengthen programs to clean up sites across state. New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos recently announced proposed changes to the state’s regulations for the clean-up of contaminated sites that will advance efforts to revitalize communities and protect public health and the environment statewide. The proposals are available for public comment until April 21, 2022, and would create new cleanup standards for the oversight of the emerging contaminants perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctanoic sulfonate (PFOS), strengthen the implementation of the state’s brownfield cleanup program, and enhance state superfund and other cleanup programs.
buffalorising.com

Two WNY Projects receive funding from NYSERDA’s Carbon Neutral Community Economic Development program

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) today announced more than $21 million in awards for nearly 20 regionally significant projects across the state under the Carbon Neutral Community Economic Development program. Two WNY projects directly benefiting from the funding measures are the Enterprise Lumber & Silo Redevelopment Project (211 Main Street, North Tonawanda), and PUSH Buffalo’s Sustainability Workforce Training Center (298 Hampshire Street in Buffalo). Both projects were selected to receive the awards based on “their ability to accelerate decarbonization and economic development in disadvantaged communities.”
The Courier

Danos receives industry award

Danos has been honored for leading the way in its environmental, social and governance practices as a recipient of Hart Energy’s 2021 ESG Top Performers Award. “There is a growing focus on ESG in our industry right now, but we’ve been a top performer in this area for a long time. We’re honored to be recognized as an industry leader in ESG,” said Paul Danos, CEO of the oilfield-services company, based in Gray.
pennbizreport.com

PAsmart initiative awards nearly $4.8 million in grants

The PAsmart initiative recently awarded nearly $4.8 million in PAsmart Industry Partnership Grants to 26 recipients that have innovative plans to meet local and regional workforce needs. “Pennsylvania employers are hiring, and they need more skilled workers,” Jennifer Berrier, Department of Labor and Industry secretary, said. “PAsmart was created to...
wnypapers.com

New funding to help counties with COVID-19 response costs

Assistance to cover costs associated with vaccine, booster, tests & mask-related expenses. √ Funds help counties combat rise in cases during holiday season surge. √ Hochul: Getting vaccinated, boosted & wearing masks continue to be best ways to stay safe during season of indoor gatherings. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday...
washingtonexec.com

2021 Pinnacle Award Winner: Intelligence Industry Executive Tiffanny Gates, Accenture Federal Services

Tiffanny Gates, senior managing director and National Security portfolio lead at Accenture Federal Services, has won WashingtonExec’s 2021 Pinnacle Award for Intelligence Industry Executive of the Year. WashingtonExec on Dec. 8 virtually unveiled the winners of the Pinnacle Awards, an annual program that embodies the WashingtonExec spirit of highlighting...
wnypapers.com

$35 million for at least 1,400 supportive housing units across NYS

Supportive housing units will help veterans, victims of domestic violence, frail or disabled senior citizens & other vulnerable populations. √ Sixth round of Empire State Supportive Housing Initiative Awards Includes 192 awards to housing providers in every region of state. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced 192 conditional awards totaling $35 million...
wnypapers.com

Higgins: Federal awards for Launch NY & Seneca Nation to grow economic opportunities in distressed communities

Congressman Brian Higgins announced two Western New York entities will receive a combined $375,000 to support investment and economic opportunities in struggling communities. The U.S. Treasury awarded $225,000 to Launch NY, and $150,000 for the Seneca Nation of Indians Federal Credit Union. Higgins said, “Financial programs can be difficult to...
