ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weber County, UT

VIDEO: Weber County deputy gets down in school dance contest

By Jeff Tavss
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wl9Ez_0dUgYW6M00

One Weber County Sheriff's Office deputy had the right stuff to join the force, but he also had the right moves to wow some local kids.

During a dance contest at Wahlquist Jr. High School in Farr West, Deputy Cody Child showed the students how it's done.

Weber County deputy dance

Child took center stage in front of the kids, breaking out his slick moves to a load roar of approval.

When it was all said and done, the students voted Child the contest winner, proving that once in a while, the "old folks" can get down with the best of them.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Weber County, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
County
Weber County, UT
City
Farr West, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#High School
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy