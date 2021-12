The Mayo Health Care System is as fine a medical/health care facility as there is, not just in our country, but worldwide . Yet we have 38 Republican members of the Minnesota House of Representatives who claim they know better. These members have requested that Mayo stop requiring vaccines for its employees. They have gone so far as to threaten Mayo that if they do not get their way, they “will not support state funding” or “any other funding” for Mayo.

HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO