NHL

Steven Stamkos and the Olympics

hockeybuzz.com
 4 days ago

When news that the National Hockey League would not be sending players to participate in the upcoming Olympic Games broke earlier this week, plenty of players had reason for disappointment. Nobody had more of a reason than Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos. Stamkos, 31, was only named a reserve to...

hockeybuzz.com

CBS Boston

Bruins-Penguins Dec. 27 Game Postponed As NHL Pushes Return To Ice Back One Day

BOSTON (CBS) — Another Bruins game has been postponed. The NHL announced it is delaying a return to games by a day after games were originally to resume on Monday. The Bruins were set to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, but that game has now been postponed. The league paused on Wednesday due to an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. Friday’s announcement marks the fifth game the Bruins have had postponed. Here’s the full statement from the NHL: “The National Hockey League announced today that its regular-season schedule will not resume prior to Tuesday, Dec. 28. The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the League an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs’ readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day. Teams will return to practice on Dec. 26 and it is expected that the League will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of day on Sunday.”
NHL
WGR550

Sabres cancel Sunday's practice following holiday break

With the NHL’s holiday break over, the Buffalo Sabres were scheduled to practice on Sunday. The team has canceled that practice, but they have not announced any additions to the NHL COVID-19 Protocol list. Paul Hamilton has more:
NHL
Yardbarker

NHL pushes back return date from leaguewide shutdown to Dec. 28

Less than a week after announcing a shutdown due to a COVID-19 breakout, the National Hockey League says it's delaying the return to action. "The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the league an adequate opportunity to analyze leaguewide testing result and to assess clubs' readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day," the NHL wrote in a statement. "It is expected that the league will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of the day Sunday."
NHL
markerzone.com

JAROMIR JAGR WITH A CHRISTMAS MESSAGE FOR ALEX OVECHKIN

Watch out Ovi, Santa Jagr is coming for you! Hockey legend Jaromir Jagr took to Twitter on Christmas Day with a picture of himself dressed as Santa and a message directed at Alexander Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals. "Merry Christmas to you all. My job as a Santa is finish...
NHL
iheart.com

NHL postpones Dec. 27 games, Kraken next face Flyers on Dec. 29

The National Hockey League announced on Friday that a return to its regular season schedule, out of the holiday break, will be delayed until Dec. 28. The break was originally scheduled from Dec. 24-26 and a total of 14 games on Dec. 27 were postponed as a result of the announcement. The NHL last had game action on Tuesday, Dec. 21 – a 4-3 win for the Tampa Bay Lightning over the Vegas Golden Knights. That day, all but one game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocol cases.Teams across the NHL have seen 64 games now postponed.
NHL
AFP

NHL postpones return from holiday break until at least Tuesday

The NHL said Friday it would resume play in the wake of its holiday break on Tuesday at the earliest, rather than Monday, to allow the league to analyze Covid-19 test results and assess readiness to play. The NHL and NHLPA agreed to begin their holiday break last Wednesday -- two days earlier than originally planned -- due to the number of players and teams impacted by coronavirus. Now Monday's scheduled 14 matches have been pushed back, although the league said in a written statement that teams would return to practice on Sunday. In a statement posted on Twitter, NHL said the league "had planned to resume its schedule on Monday, December 27, but in order to allow the League an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs' readiness to play, the target date for resumption of gameplay will be pushed back an additional day."
NHL
Cheddar News

NHL Not Going to Olympics Due to COVID-19 Surge

The 2022 Winter Olympics will be without some of hockey's biggest players. The NHL and the NHL Player's Association have agreed to not participate in the men's hockey tournament at the Games in Beijing next year. The league has been forced to postpone some games because of a rise in COVID-19 cases among players. Washington Post sports reporter Samantha Pell joins Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss what this could mean for the Winter Olympics and the sport of hockey.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Ducks enter holiday break in good spot after unexpected start to season

The Anaheim Ducks have been one of the NHL’s most surprising teams this season, holding an impressive 17-9-6 record at the holiday break. It’s quite the turn of events, as the team was penciled in as a sure bet to miss the playoffs for a fourth season in a row. However, a lot has gone right for this team, who suddenly look to have solid depth with few holes in the lineup.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Unlucky 13, Nylander latest to join list, Leafs Prospect Update–2018 Draft

For the latest Leafs updates or Follow @mikeinbuffalo on Twitter. The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to be hit hard by the recent Omicron variant, as the club announced on Friday that winger William Nylander has entered the NHL’s COVID protocol. Nylander makes 13 Leafs players on the list, with...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

William Eklund is Sharks’ only prospect at WJC, game vs. Ducks postponed

The World Junior Hockey Championships begin on Boxing Day and the San Jose Sharks will have one prospect participating at the tournament, with William Eklund representing Sweden. Eklund was selected seventh overall by the Sharks in this year’s NHL Draft and played in nine games with the Sharks this season,...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Islanders have no prospects at World Juniors, game vs. Sabres postponed

Follow HockeyBuzz Islanders on Twitter: @HB_Islanders. The World Junior Hockey Championships kick off on Boxing Day, providing a great chance to get a look at your favourite team’s top prospects. This year, however, the New York Islanders will be without any players at the tournament. It’s an unfortunate stat,...
HOCKEY
hockeybuzz.com

POLL: Which Capitals Player (Other Than Ovechkin) is the MVP So Far?

1. John Carlson will be always be in the mix for top points in the NHL for defensemen. There is no arguing his offensive production year after year. Carlson sits 4th in the league with 26 points in 31 games played. When breaking it down to points per game, Carlson ranks 8th in the league with 0.86 points per game (minimum of 20GP.) Defensively, Carlson has had an up and down season. He is solid but but not an elite defender. What he lacks for in consistent defending, he makes up for in points scored.
NHL

