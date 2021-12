Governor Kathy Hochul today updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combating COVID-19. "We must stay vigilant against the winter COVID-19 surge by taking the proper precautions against the spread of this virus," Governor Hochul said. "This is not March of 2020, we are not defenseless. We have the tools to protect ourselves and the vulnerable loves ones in our families: Get vaccinated, get the booster and wear a mask when indoors or in large gatherings. Don't take a chance during the winter surge."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO