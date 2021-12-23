ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Parents basically split on IRSD mask survey

By Mike Smith
coastalpoint.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe votes are in and the results of the IRSD Parent Survey have been tallied. Parents and guardians of children in the Indian River School District are nearly evenly split on the question of whether to retain mandatory masking for students after the Feb. 8 State Board of Education mandate expires,...

www.coastalpoint.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSET

Parents and teachers react to Glenn Youngkin's call to lift school mask mandate

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — On Monday, incoming Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said he opposes mask mandates in schools despite rising COVID-19 cases. "I believe children need to be in the classroom five days a week,” Youngkin said. “And I also believe we can in fact balance the needs of our children with the health and safety of our children. And I don’t believe that mandating masks in school is the right way."
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Missouri schools enforce masks, parents respond

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Parents take to the web, as some Missouri schools enforce mask mandates for students. Last week, Attorney General Eric Schmitt opened an email inbox called “illegalmandates@ago.mo.gov” where people could send alerts of schools still enforcing mask mandates. Since then, the AG office received...
MISSOURI STATE
KARE 11

Anoka-Hennepin Schools to remove mask mandate, parents respond

ANOKA, Minn. — This week, newspapers published an ad paid for by nine major Minnesota health care providers all urging the public to take precautions against COVID. Mom-of-two Melissa Schwen saw it. "It says wear a mask even if you're vaccinated," the Blaine resident said. A daughter in sixth...
ANOKA, MN
mycbs4.com

Tensions rise over school masking as parental frustrations grow

The Pennsylvania Supreme Court struck down the state’s K-12 mask requirement Friday, concluding the Department of Health lacked the authority to implement it. School districts in the state can still enforce their own rules, but some have already scaled back mandates in response to the ruling. NEW OMICRON DATA,...
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
CBS Philly

Parents Have Mixed Feelings As Bucks County School Districts End Mask Mandate For Students, Staff

BUCKS COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — Several local school districts have ended their mask mandates on Monday. Many of those districts are in Bucks County.  Eyewitness News has confirmed that Bensalem, Central Bucks, Neshaminy, and Pennridge school districts have made masks now optional for students and staff. “If he feels comfortable having the mask on, he will have it on,” Lucas’ mother said. “I mean, he’ll probably pull it down at some point.” Lucas attends Samuel K. Faust Elementary School in the Bensalem Township School District. “I don’t like it,” Lucas said about the mask. He added that if he had his choice, he wouldn’t wear...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
yonkerstimes.com

Parents Split on Students & Masks in Westchester & Yonkers:

Some Don’t Want Masks for Their Kids, But Most Parents Want Their Kids Safe & In School. A debate has begun in the Yonkers Public Schools over the mandate requiring all students to wear masks during instruction. The debate began last month when a group of parents from United Yonkers came to a Board of Education meeting to call on the school board and YPS Superintendent Dr. Edwin Quezada to lift the order and leave the choice up to parents whether or not to have their children wear a mask in school.
YONKERS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irsd#State Board Of Education
Washington Times-Herald

Parents Talk Back: WHEN WILL IT BE SAFE TO STOP MASKING?

To be more precise, I hate teaching in a mask. Putting one on to shop in a grocery store or sit in a plane packed with other germy passengers makes sense, and is a minor inconvenience. But wearing a mask while teaching a college writing class, which I do as...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
popville.com

Vaccine Requirements will be required starting January 15 at Restaurants, Bars, Indoor entertainment and exercise establishments per the Mayor

“Beginning Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 6AM certain establishments will be required to verify that patrons ages 12 and older have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The timeline for vaccine requirements is as follows:”. Proof of vaccination will be required at:. Acceptable types of proof of...
WASHINGTON, DC
WJBF.com

Aiken County schools extends parent survey deadline

Aiken, SC (WJBF)- The Aiken County Public School District is considering the idea of a Modified Academic Calendar. The school year would begin in mid-July or early August and end the first week of June. Summer break would be shortened to six weeks and after every nine weeks of school, there would be a two-week break.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
CBS Baltimore

University of Maryland Students Need To Show Negative COVID Test, Wear KN95 Masks To Class

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — When students return to the University of Maryland College Park campus for classes between Jan. 3 and 21, they will have to show a negative COVID-19 test before their first in-person class and will have to wear KN95 masks in class amid a surge in cases, according to an email from President Darryll J. Pines and Jennifer King Rice, senior vice president and provost. “These measures are subject to change, depending on evolving COVID-19 conditions. Decisions about potential additional measures in advance of the spring semester will be made in early January,” they wrote. Normal campus operations will continue throughout January, and staff members are expected to maintain their work schedules. Flexible work arrangements, including telework, may be implemented and some classes will be online to reduce the number of people on campus, according to the email. They also asked all students, staff and faculty to get their booster shot.    
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Wbaltv.com

Several Maryland schools record triple-digit COVID-19 outbreaks

Several Central Maryland schools are dealing with triple-digit COVID-19 outbreaks. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. According to state data, Chesapeake High School, in Anne Arundel County, has the most positive cases. So far, the school's reported 122 cases among students and...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy