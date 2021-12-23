Where to find the Night Cloak in Aeterna Noctis

With Winterfest 2021, in full swing, players have been diving into completing the new challenges and unlocking the new cosmetics. One thing players are still searching for, however, is Santa. Epic Games announced that players would be able to find “Santa” around the Battle Royale Island, though in actuality, it is the Sgt. Winter skin riding the back of a big rig, so basically the same thing. Players will want to try and find the Jolly Old Biker as he might give you something that will provide some help in the race to that Victory Royale. With the spirit of the holidays sweeping through the island, Santa has made his arrival too. This guide will explain to players where to find “Santa” in Fortnite.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO