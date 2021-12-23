ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Joseph County, MI

Glen Oaks renovation plan approved by board of trustees

By Staff reports
Sturgis Journal
 4 days ago
Glen Oaks Community College Board of Trustees approved a capital outlay project that was three years in the making.

The board’s vote was the final step to set the project in motion.

The college’s $7.3 million capital outlay project includes renovation to the north side of campus, specifically E.J. Shaheen Library, art studio, classrooms, restrooms and foyer.

Also included: new lighting, updated IT infrastructure, windows, doors, fire alarms, a new electrical instruction lab and new metal siding to encapsulate the current exterior walls of the building.

Howard Williams, of Miller-Davis Co., the construction management company overseeing the project, attended a meeting via Zoom and shared cost information and details regarding vendors who were selected for the project.

In fall 2017, the board began to assess if capital outlay funding would be an option. Tower Pinkster was engaged as the architect to develop the space in February 2019.

After removing non-instructional facilities (Nora Hagen Theater and athletic areas), it was approved by the state in December 2019, but vetoed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in March 2020, due to the pandemic.

In December 2020, increased cost of materials due to the pandemic pushed overall cost to $2.5 million more than planned, causing the college to remove the tech labs (auto and welding) from the state project and fund them through the campus budget.

The state re-approved the project with the changes in May 2021, but bids again were slightly higher than expected and adjustments were made to trim areas of the project. The new plan was approved in September by the state as part of the 2022 budget.

Bidding on the revised project began in mid-October, with bids being opened in mid-November. After some final modifications, the scope of the work and bids are now in line with the state budget and this week’s approval by the board signifies that work may proceed.

The plan is to begin the project Jan. 10, 2022, with completion expected by December 2022.

Sturgis Journal

