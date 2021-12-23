How to keep your family and home safe from COVID, thieves, fires, and more during the holidays

Related
What’s your risk of getting COVID during holiday gatherings? Check this interactive map
(NEXSTAR) — As many Americans prepare to gather with friends and family for the holidays, COVID-19 cases continue to rise. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports cases and hospitalizations have increased in recent weeks, largely due to the omicron variant, which now makes up more than 70 percent of new U.S. cases.
Back to the basics: At-home COVID prevention tips
(WFXR) — The latest COVID-19 variant — omicron — has health officials concerned as it has been spreading rapidly around the world. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) released helpful ways to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, with some back to the basics information. OVER-THE-COUNTER […]
UPDATE: Man wanted in Charlotte County dies after exchange of gunfire with police in South Hill Walmart parking lot
The Virginia State Police said a South Hill police officer fatally shot a man at a Walmart on Thursday night.
parentherald.com
Keep Safe and Avoid These Health Risks During the Holidays
The holiday season is a time for celebration and parties left and right with families and friends. However, amid all the eating, drinking, exchanging gifts, as well as foregoing proper sleep, are some health risks that could see family members going for an unexpected trip to the hospital. The U.S....
COVID is spreading in Mississippi. Here’s how to stay safe during the holidays.
A new wave of COVID-19 cases is spreading across the Magnolia State, and top medical experts are urging Mississippians to stay safe as they gather with family and friends for the holidays. Confirmed COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have risen across the state in December. The seven-day average for new cases...
7 On Your Side: How to find and safely use at-home COVID tests
The demand for at-home COVID tests soared with the surge of new cases, as many people planning holiday family gatherings are seeking the rapid test to safely get together or travel.
knsiradio.com
Law Enforcement Offers Tips to Keep Packages Safe From Would Be Thieves
(KNSI) — If you’re waiting for those last-minute Christmas gifts to arrive, law enforcement has some tips to keep your packages safe from so-called porch pirates. Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck says the best delivery option would be to somewhere where someone is going to be home, a family member’s house, or even to where you work so you can get it into your hands. He says people can buy a locker to have outside your house or even have it left in your garage or at your back door, “But the important part is to remove that opportunity for the would-be porch pirates that they don’t see it or get it off the porch as quickly as possible.”
healthvermont.gov
Keep Children Safe During Holiday Travel
Correctly installed car seats and proper use are key to arriving safely. BURLINGTON, VT – The holidays are a time to travel and see friends and family. In addition to the special consideration we all must give to preventing the spread of Covid-19, Vermonters are reminded that this time of year also brings with it unpredictable winter weather and icy roads. Most car crashes in Vermont occur between November and January, which means it is important to make sure your children are safely buckled up, and car or booster seats are properly installed and secured.
blavity.com
Walmart Apologizes After Black Mom Noticed Price Difference Between White And Black Dolls
Walmart has apologized to a Black mom in Kentucky after she said Black dolls were priced much higher than white ones. Asheria Brown of Florence, Kentucky, called out the national retailer after her oldest daughter went searching for a Kid Connection Doll set, WCPO Cincinnati reports. Because Brown wanted her daughter to have more exposure to dolls with their heritage, she sought out the same set with Black dolls and noticed a price difference.
theeastcountygazette.com
Walmart Is Prohibiting Customers From Doing This as of Right Away
Weekly, more than 240 million shoppers visit Walmart, and they are ready to express their opinions about the retailer. Over the summer, Walmart was criticized for the quality of its fruit, and just before the holiday season, the retailer was hit with a wave of customer fury when it was announced that it would be replacing its traditional layaway program with a credit-based “buy now, pay later” scheme.
Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims COVID Variants 'Hardly Killing Anyone,' Vaccines Unnecessary
The Georgia Republican representative argued that vaccines are only necessary if there aren't "life-saving treatments."
4 southwest Virginians among 6 finalists for the YOVASO ‘Jingle Your Way to a Safe Holiday Contest’
(WFXR) — In order to promote safe driving and protect teens on the road, Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety (YOVASO) is holding a jingle contest for the holiday season. However, time is running out to cast your vote for the southwest Virginia students who made it to the final round of the […]
Southwest, central Virginia school officials approve upcoming calendar changes
(WFXR) — Multiple Virginia school districts are making changes to their school calendars as the end of the fall semester approaches. According to the Floyd County Public Schools Facebook page, the school board has approved a calendar update. The end of the semester will be Thursday, Dec. 16, which will also be a full day […]
Charlotte County authorities looking for wanted man, possibly armed and dangerous
UPDATE Dec. 24: According to Virginia State Police, a man who died after an exchange of gunfire with police in a Walmart parking lot in South Hill has been identified as Steven Matze — the same man sought and described as ‘possibly armed and dangerous’ by Charlotte County authorities. Matze’s remains were transported to the […]
UPDATE: Some southwest, central Virginia localities say 911 issues for Verizon Wireless resolved
UPDATE 7:20 p.m.: According to Pittsylvania County Public Safety, the issues with making 911 calls from Verizon Wireless phones have been resolved. Multiple tests have been conducted and 911 calls are going through at this time. However, any Pittsylvania County resident still having trouble with a 911 call is urged to call non-emergency dispatch at […]
Healthcare workers say some COVID-19 patients and their families are demanding unapproved therapies
"I've had patients or their family members accuse me of trying to kill them when we don't use the medications that they want us to use," a nurse said.
FOXBusiness
Mississippi woman surprises Walmart store by paying for Christmas shoppers' bill
The 1994 film "Angels in the Outfield" showed what is possible when angels are in the right place at the right time, and one Texas family experienced this firsthand last week when they witnessed a "God-sent" angel help them just in time for Christmas. "There ARE good people in this...
Under proposed congressional maps, district held by Rep. Spanberger would move to northern Virginia
The congressional district held by Rep. Abigail Spanberger would move from the Richmond area to Northern Virginia if the state's Supreme Court decides to approve the draft maps prepared by two redistricting experts appointed by the court.
As unemployment problems persist despite upgrades, Youngkin says fixing the system won’t be easy
Despite recent upgrades, problems persist at the Virginia Employment Commission, according to advocates and frustrated claimants.
Number of confirmed, pending COVID patients in ‘near Southwest Virginia’ climbs to 274
(WFXR) — Over the last two weeks, the number of coronavirus-related hospitalizations around “near Southwest Virginia” continued to rise, going from 207 confirmed and pending patients as of Dec. 3 to 276 patients as of Friday. This includes patients at Carilion Clinic, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah Health, and the Salem VA Medical Center. Just between Friday, Dec. […]
