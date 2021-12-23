How to keep your family and home safe from COVID, thieves, fires, and more during the holidays

(KNSI) — If you’re waiting for those last-minute Christmas gifts to arrive, law enforcement has some tips to keep your packages safe from so-called porch pirates. Benton County Sheriff Troy Heck says the best delivery option would be to somewhere where someone is going to be home, a family member’s house, or even to where you work so you can get it into your hands. He says people can buy a locker to have outside your house or even have it left in your garage or at your back door, “But the important part is to remove that opportunity for the would-be porch pirates that they don’t see it or get it off the porch as quickly as possible.”

BENTON COUNTY, MN ・ 7 DAYS AGO