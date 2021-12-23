White, wet Christmas headed for Sierra Nevada, Valley floor as holiday storms arrive

A series of holiday storms will bring a Christmas gift to Central California, with much-needed rain and snow expected to fall across the Sierra Nevada and Valley floor.

Dense morning fog gave way to rain as the first wave of a winter storm swept across the South Valley on Thursday. Up to two inches of rain is expe through Sunday in the Visalia area, forecasters with the National Weather Service Hanford said.

In the High Sierra, two to four feet of snow is expected above 5,000 feet, with up to six feet of snow possible above 7,000 feet through Friday afternoon. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect across the Sierra until 4 p.m. Sunday.

Forecasters warn that travel is expected to be extremely difficult or impossible. Chains are already required to navigate stretches of some Sierra roads, according to the California Department of Transportation.

Below the snow line, a torrent of rain is expected to drench the Sierra foothills, bringing the possibility of mudslides, rockslides and debris flow, the weather service warned. In Tulare County, Three Rivers could see up to four inches of rain through Friday.

A second storm is expected to land on Christmas Day, potentially complicating holiday travel. Snow is expected to fall across the Grapevine and Tehachapi passes by Saturday evening.

"Motorists driving over these major mountain passes should be prepared for slick, hazardous roads and travel delays as early as Saturday afternoon," the weather service said.

The weekend storm will bring an additional one to two feet of snow to the Sierra at much lower elevations, around 3,000 feet.

The wet weather is expected to remain in the South Valley through early next week, though it's too early to tell if the recent storms will spell an end to California's devastating drought, forecasters said.

For now, all of Tulare County remains in Exceptional Drought, the worst level of drought, according to the federal U.S. Drought Monitor.

Holiday forecast

Thursday : Showers. High near 58. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night : Showers. Low around 50. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday : Showers. High near 56. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

: Showers. High near 56. South wind 5 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. Friday Night : Showers likely, mainly after 4am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

: Showers likely, mainly after 4am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. North northwest wind around 5 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Christmas Day : Showers. High near 52. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

: Showers. High near 52. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. Saturday Night : Showers. Low around 40. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

: Showers. Low around 40. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible. Sunday : A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. West northwest wind around 5 mph.

: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 50. West northwest wind around 5 mph. Sunday Night : A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. North wind around 5 mph becoming east southeast after midnight.

: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37. North wind around 5 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Monday : Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible. Monday Night : A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. North wind around 5 mph.

: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 38. North wind around 5 mph. Tuesday : A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. East wind around 5 mph.

: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. East wind around 5 mph. Tuesday Night : A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. East southeast wind around 5 mph.

: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. East southeast wind around 5 mph. Wednesday : A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 49. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

Joshua Yeager is a reporter with the Visalia Times-Delta and a Report for America corps member. He covers Tulare County news deserts with a focus on the environment and local governments.

Follow him on Twitter @ VTD_Joshy . Get alerts and keep up on all things Tulare County for as little as $1 a month. Subscribe today .

This article originally appeared on Visalia Times-Delta: White, wet Christmas headed for Sierra Nevada, Valley floor as holiday storms arrive