Duval County, FL

Omicron: Health department in Duval County expects ‘greatest’ COVID-19 surge in coming months

By Aurielle Eady, Action News Jax
 3 days ago
Omicron

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Health officials are urging Jacksonville residents to take steps to keep one another safe this holiday season as omicron concerns grow.

Right now, the variant is the dominant coronavirus strain in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention declared on Monday.

The Florida Department of Health in Duval County is urging Jacksonville residents to get vaccinated and wear a mask, citing that omicron is expected to cause “the greatest surge” in COVID-19 cases in the coming months.

“We understand that this is a time of year for gatherings and celebrations, but we are also urging residents to remain vigilant with prevention efforts — especially getting vaccinated,” said Ernesto Rubio, interim health officer at FDOH in Duval County. “If you have yet to be vaccinated against COVID-19, now is the time.”

Officials said evidence shows that the new variant is two to three times as contagious as the delta variant, and four to six times as contagious as the original strain of the virus.

Outside of getting vaccinated or wearing a mask indoors in public, the DOH suggests to take a COVID-19 test before and after attending a gathering with those who don’t live in your household, regardless of your vaccine status. They also say to continue hand-washing and consider avoiding large crowds.

The following locations in Jacksonville are available for walk-in COVID-19 testing and vaccinations:

Emmett Reed Community Center

1093 W. 6th St. Jacksonville, FL 32209

COVID-19 Testing and Vaccines

Monday - Friday, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Cuba Hunter Community Center

4380 Bedford Rd. Jacksonville, FL 32207

COVID-19 Testing and Vaccines

Monday - Friday, 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

South Jacksonville Immunization Center

3225 University Blvd. S. Suite 200 Jacksonville, FL 32216

COVID-19 Vaccines only

Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Tuesdays 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Second weekend of each month, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Pearl Immunization Center

5322 N. Pearl St. Jacksonville, FL 32208

COVID-19 Vaccines only

Monday-Friday, 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Fourth weekend of each month, 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Comprehensive Care Center (CCC)

515 W. 6th St. Jacksonville, FL 32206

COVID-19 Vaccines only

Thursdays, 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

For other locations, visit FloridaHealthCOVID19.gov/.

