Let His light shine for all

Even after all this time, the Sun never says to the Earth, “You owe me.” Look what happens with a Love like that, It lights the whole sky. — Hafez. In the Christian tradition, the time known as “Advent” is a time of waiting (specifically, waiting for the coming of Christ) but it is also more than that. As Walter Brueggeman states, “Advent is a period that invites us to awaken from our numbed endurance and domesticated expectations to consider our life afresh in light of the new gifts that God is about to give.” In Brueggeman’s conception, Advent is not about idly waiting; it is an active and full four-week period that asks us to lift our life and examine it. During Advent, the universal themes of hope, peace, joy and love each are lit up for a one-week period. This Sunday, we light the Advent candle for love.

BRIDGEPORT, CT ・ 10 DAYS AGO