Religion

Let His light shine for all

By Wilmington News Journal
wnewsj.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen my bride and I first moved to our Florida home five years ago now (where does the time go?), we did not arrive until after Christmas, so we were not involved in decorating for Christmas or anything like that. But that only lasted that one year. By Christmastime...

www.wnewsj.com

wordonfire.org

The Historical Reality of Jesus

Friends, a couple years ago, there was a poll conducted in Great Britain that revealed that the majority of people there feel that Jesus was not a real, historical figure, but rather more of a mythic character. There are all kinds of spiritual systems that trade in mythic language bearing spiritual truths—but that’s not what Christianity is.
RELIGION
CBS Miami

Why Are Red And Green The Colors Of Christmas?

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Around this time of year, we see beautiful decorations illuminate in stores, in our homes, on our streets — and two colors tend to dominate the decor. But why are red and green the colors of Christmas? David Landry teaches religious studies at the University of St. Thomas. “We have a lot of different accounts of how it came to be,” he said. “Like so many traditions, there’s no definitive answer.” But he did offer up a few theories scholars have come up with over the years. The first one involves the crown of thorns — the holly — placed on...
MIAMI, FL
State
Florida State
CBS New York

Faithful Return To In-Person Christmas Services At St. Patick’s Cathedral For The First Time In 2 Years

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The faithful flocked to St. Patrick’s Cathedral this Christmas Day, packing the pews, comforted they’re able to celebrate the birth of Christ with each other this year. “To having that resemblance of community and also togetherness in this difficult time,” said parishioner Ivory Prinashanti. Despite the dark cloud of the Omicron variant hanging above the city, Cardinal Timothy Dolan chose to welcome back crowds at full capacity. Parishioners young and old traveled from near and far to light a candle and receive Holy Communion, CBS2’s Christina Fan reported. “It’s beautiful and it’s also, like, I didn’t expect it to be...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
AFP

Bethlehem subdued for second pandemic Christmas

In Bethlehem's Manger Square, visitors in Santa hats and scouts beating drums marked Christmas Eve on Friday, but numbers were lower than usual as coronavirus fears overshadowed celebrations for a second straight year. For him, as for many shopkeepers around Manger Square, "there is nothing to say about Christmas".
FESTIVAL
CBS New York

Parishioners Attend First In-Person Christmas Eve Services Since 2019

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — People gathered Friday throughout the Tri-State Area for Christmas Eve mass. The beloved tradition was in-person after going virtual last year because of COVID-19. Despite the Omicron variant raging in the community, the midnight mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral is going at full capacity, as planned, CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reported. Parishioners gathered outside St. Patrick’s to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ. “He came to save us all from our sins and give us freedom,” said Amy Storrie. The spirit of Christmas was alive at a church in Bayside, Queens. Christmas for the Stein family always starts with mass. “It’s nice to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Person
Jesus Christ
TheConversationAU

Miracles and magic: the dual stories at the heart of Christmas

Christmas, at least in Western countries like Australia, brings together diverse myths and European traditions. Santa magically produces and delivers presents to the entire world in one night, hot Australians dream of a white Christmas, Jesus’s miraculous birth to a young virgin is re-enacted in nativity plays, and Christians gather to worship and celebrate the great mystery that this baby is God incarnate (God made flesh). There is plenty of magic, mystery and miraculous activity to be found in these traditions. Is this what is meant by “the magic of Christmas Day” as Celine Dion croons? Magic and miracles are treated...
RELIGION
CBS New York

Christmas Lights Shine Bright In Dyker Heights

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The Dyker Heights Christmas lights are shining bright this holiday season. Chopper 2 checked them out Christmas Eve. The impressively decked out neighborhood never fails to delight, and attracts thousands of visitors to Brooklyn every year.  
BROOKLYN, NY
wnewsj.com

Getting well with cut-out cookies

Only last week I remarked to Daniel how blessed I am to not have been sick much these last years, since we were blessed with more children through foster care and adoption. You guessed it. Today I am on the tally of sick folks. How is a mom supposed to...
RELIGION
#Christmas Lights#Christmas Tree#Christmas Vacation
Huntsville Item

Peace Light to shine again in Huntsville

Each year, a single flame originating from the very grotto of Jesus’ birth in Bethlehem lights up the globe to share the message of world peace during the holiday season. As the Peace Light spreads across the continent, it will be making its way to Huntsville for all to take home with them on Monday.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
ncadvertiser.com

Faith Matters: Love — let it shine

Even after all this time, the Sun never says to the Earth, “You owe me.” Look what happens with a Love like that, It lights the whole sky. — Hafez. In the Christian tradition, the time known as “Advent” is a time of waiting (specifically, waiting for the coming of Christ) but it is also more than that. As Walter Brueggeman states, “Advent is a period that invites us to awaken from our numbed endurance and domesticated expectations to consider our life afresh in light of the new gifts that God is about to give.” In Brueggeman’s conception, Advent is not about idly waiting; it is an active and full four-week period that asks us to lift our life and examine it. During Advent, the universal themes of hope, peace, joy and love each are lit up for a one-week period. This Sunday, we light the Advent candle for love.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
dublincitizen.com

Cottonwood shines light on Faces of Christmas

Scott Hooper and Sarah Ground as innkeepers re-brand and bemoan the bad decision of turning Mary and Joseph away during “The Faces of Christmas,” a play staged at Cottonwood Baptist Church several times last week. The play featured many vignettes about the birth of Jesus Christ as witnessed by those around the event. Also performing were Shellie Hooper as Anna (below, left) and Bob Gwassa (below, right) as the Magi. The church served a free meal to the community following its Saturday performance. Paul Gaudette | Citizen staff photo.
RELIGION
wnewsj.com

Drive-through Winter Wonderlights

WILMINGTON — The Clinton County Board of Developmental Disabilities’ second annual Winter Wonderlights holiday drive-through light display was a success, as families and community members saw thousands of lights, inflatables, the tire snowman and, of course, they met Santa. Santa joined the festivities to pass out book and...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
buckscountyherald.com

Tree of Hope shines light on disease of addiction

The Council of Southeast PA hosted its 31st annual Tree of Hope, as a hybrid event Dec. 1, on the fourth floor of the Bucks County Justice Center and online. Since 1990, The Council of Southeast Pennsylvania and PRO-ACT have been inviting the community to decorate the Tree of Hope with personalized ornaments bearing the names of individuals being honored.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Winston-Salem Journal

Richard Groves: On the darkest night, let there be light

Several summers ago, I installed a Little Free Library on the corner of our lot. It has been a source of continual satisfaction to watch people, strangers for the most part, take books from the library or bring books to replenish the dwindling stock. One morning just before Christmas last...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wnewsj.com

Amicitia Club celebrates Christmas

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester Amicitia (Friendship) Club celebrated their annual Christmas luncheon and meeting at Max & Erma’s restaurant in Wilmington with 15 members present. Hostesses were Faye Burton and Holly Drummond, who greeted members as they arrived. Faye and Holly had the tables festively decorated with lovely...
BLANCHESTER, OH

