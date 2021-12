Celebrating the installation of a Little Free Library at Avery Elementary School are, from left to right, Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brian V. Hightower, Assistant Principal Matt Harper, Media Specialist Jennifer Blakey and her husband, Jason Blakey, Cherokee Area Manager for Credit Union of Georgia. Little Free Libraries are being constructed by CCSD high school construction Career Pathway students and installed at CCSD elementary schools and preschool centers districtwide thanks to the sponsorship of Credit Union of Georgia, which also held book collection drives at its branches.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA ・ 12 DAYS AGO