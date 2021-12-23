Historic neighborhoods light up a little Christmas magic

ALBANY — As they’re assembled, these innocuous little white paper bags filled with a measure of sand and a couple of votive candles, the luminaries that have been a Christmas tradition in the Palmyra Heights and Rawson Circle neighborhoods in central Albany for more than 30 years, are, in and of themselves, not much to look at.

But once the sun goes down in those neighborhoods and the candles in those little paper bags are lit, the appropriately-named luminaries take on a magical aura that is as much Christmas in Albany as the lighted trees and decorations that help symbolize a season that’s known for offering the promise of magic.

Volunteers in both neighborhoods spent Thursday morning putting sand in the luminary bags, while others distributed the 1,500 or so completed luminaries around the neighborhoods, spacing them every 5 feet or so near the roadways that run through Palmyra Heights and Rawson Circle. The magic happens Thursday and Friday (Christmas Eve) evenings when the candles in each bag are lit and each produces its own bit of brilliance that, when taken as a whole, adds a touch of elegance and wonder that evoke a touch of the miracle of that first Christmas.

“Even with the ebb and flow that usually accompanies such a tradition, I think this is one that has always — and will continue to — stand the test of time,” Bryant Harden, president of the Palmyra Heights Neighborhood Association, said. “There may be those who, for whatever season, are not able to come to neighborhood meetings, but when it comes time for the luminaries, they’re going to be there.

“Certain folks are going to get the sand, others are going to make sure we have plenty of bags and candles, and when it comes time to start putting the luminaries together and putting them out in the neighborhood, they’re going to be a part of that.”

That sentiment is echoed by officials with the Rawson Circle Neighborhood Association.

“This is always a community effort,” the officials said. “Everyone comes together: young, old and everyone in between. This is one of those family traditions that, I think, will remain a tradition in these communities.

“I can say this: As long as we’ve been involved in putting out the luminaries, we’ve never had anyone complain about them being located along their property. We have, however, had some folks get in touch and say, ‘Hey, we need a few more luminaries at our house.”

The luminaries lining the homes in the two neighborhoods — the showcase domiciles as well as the more humble dwellings — burn brightly from dusk until around midnight on the 23rd each year, and then volunteers and homeowners relight them on Christmas Eve.

“We ask the residents of the neighborhoods to light the second candle on Christmas Eve, but we have volunteers who go around to make sure they’re all lit,” Harden said. “It’s just one of those awesome things that the people here do. For a lot of people, this is as much a part of the Christmas season as any of the decorations all over town. It’s definitely a community project of love.”

And with (now fully booked) horse-drawn carriage rides around Palmyra Heights and Rawson Circle added to the Christmas Eve festivities, residents know they’re part of a tradition that stirs up a touch of the magic that makes the season memorable from one generation to the next.