BREAKING: Dalvin Cook placed on COVID-19 list, will miss Sunday’s game against Rams

By Judd Zulgad
skornorth.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vikings will be without Dalvin Cook for their crucial game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday after he was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list on Thursday. The running back’s absence could extend...

www.skornorth.com

wearegreenbay.com

Three arrested, seven ejected during Packers win against Rams

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A total of ten people were either ejected or arrested during Sunday’s Green Bay Packer game against the Los Angeles Rams. According to the Green Bay Police Department, there were three people arrested and seven ejections at Sunday’s game. Multiple misconduct violations were the reasons for the ejections/arrests.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Here’s the Vikings path to the playoffs after loss to Rams

The Minnesota Vikings haven’t been eliminated from the playoffs but their loss to the Los Angeles Rams complicates their path to the postseason. With a 30-23 loss to the Rams on Sunday, despite Matthew Stafford throwing three interceptions, the Vikings fell to 7-8 and put a dent in their playoff hopes.
NFL
FanSided

3 reasons the Vikings will beat the Rams in Week 16

The Minnesota Vikings have a tough challenge ahead of them in Week 16 but will find a way to beat the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Week 16 of the 2021 NFL season is already underway and fans of the Minnesota Vikings are a bit worried about the future of their franchise despite winning back-to-back games and getting to a 7-7 record on the season.
NFL
fox9.com

Vikings lack energy in 30-23 loss to Rams, NFC Playoff chances fade

MINNEAPOLIS - The Minnesota Vikings entered Sunday’s game against the L.A. Rams at U.S. Bank Stadium in control of their destiny for the NFC Playoffs. Win out, and you’re in. After Sunday’s 30-23 loss to the Rams, that’s no longer the case as the Vikings fell out of...
NFL
Minneapolis Star Tribune

With so much to gain, Vikings fall flat in a 30-23 home loss to the Rams

The Vikings had reclaimed control of their own playoff fate after Monday's victory at Chicago. They were back home for a Sunday afternoon game against a Rams team that'd had an even shorter week than they did. They were a victory away from heading to Lambeau Field with a firm grip on the NFC's final playoff spot.
NFL
