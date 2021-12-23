Hoops Week in Review: Whose stock is rising as schedule pivots toward holiday season?

Surveying the high school hoops scene in Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties as the schedule moves toward and past the Christmas holiday.

Rising stock

↑ Amya Graham, South Point: One could not script a better way for Graham’s varsity basketball career to begin. Already, the Lady Raider freshman has seven double-doubles to her name, the latest a 27-point, 15-rebound performance in a 56-52 win over Crest.

↑ Crest boys hoops: Missing a few key pieces to injury, Crest somewhat shuffled its way through the season’s early stages, albeit en route to a 4-1 record. Despite slow starts against Shelby and South Point, the Chargers flipped the switch to earn a pair of double-digit victories this past week.

↑ Gaston Day boys hoops: The Spartans continue to add impressive victories to their collection. Already with wins over Concord Academy, United Faith Christian, Metrolina Christian and twice disposing of NCISAA Class 3A champion Asheville Christian, Gaston Day added NCISAA Class 4A opponent Covenant Day to the boneyard with a 55-54 win on Wednesday.

↑ Lincoln Charter girls: After losing four of their first five, the Lincoln Charter girls basketball team finds itself on a five-game winning streak. The stretch for coach Kim Allen’s bunch was highlighted by a 62-60 win over 4A opponent Cox Mill. With Maddie Lusk and Lauren Horton a viable 1-2 punch, this team is certainly on the rise.

↑ Kings Mountain girls: Speaking of 1-2 punches, Khalia King is making teams pay for overplaying Catawba recruit Saniya Wilson. Following a season-opening loss to Enka, the Lady Mountaineers have won five of six. Wilson is averaging a team-high 25.2 points per game, with King adding 15.2 of her own.

Holiday hoops lineup

Basketball and the Christmas holiday tend to go hand-in-hand.

After being left off the schedule last winter due to precautions related to COVID-19, holiday hoops tournaments return in all their glory for the final week of 2021.

Here’s a look at what’s on tap in the coming days.

Bud Black/Dennis Tate Holiday Classic (Cherryville High, Dec. 27 and 28): Cherryville will welcome Piedmont Charter and Thomas Jefferson’s boys and girls teams, the South Point girls and Pinnacle boys in the annual holiday hoop tournament. Girls games will take place at 3 and 6 p.m. both days, with boys contests tentatively set for 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Mountaineer Classic (Kings Mountain High, Dec. 28-30): Kings Mountain welcomes boys teams from Cox Mill, Davidson Day, East Rutherford, Gaston Day, Harding University, Independence and Shelby as part of its holiday offering. Games will take place at 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. each day.

East Lincoln Winter Jam (East Lincoln High, Denver; Dec. 28-30): Among the area’s longest running winter tournaments, it brings boys and girls teams in for a holiday hoops extravaganza. On the boys side, the host Mustangs welcome Ashbrook, Hough, Hunter Huss, Lake Norman, Lake Norman Charter, Jay M. Robinson and SouthLake Christian. The Lady Mustangs test themselves against a strong field including Cox Mill, Hough, Lake Norman Charter, Mallard Creek, Jay M. Robinson, Central Cabarrus and West Cabarrus. Utilizing the school’s old and new gyms, games will take place at 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. the first two days.

Games begin at 10 a.m. the final day, with a 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. tip for the girls and boys title games, respectively.

People’s Bank Holiday Clash (Lincolnton High, Dec. 28-30): Also featuring boys and girls brackets, this year’s holiday hoopfest will take place at Lincolnton High School. Contests will take place in the school’s main and auxiliary gym, with girls matchups tipping off at 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., with the boys holding court at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. The host Wolves welcome boys and girls teams from Bandys, Stuart Cramer, East Gaston, Forestview, Highland Tech, North Lincoln and West Lincoln for three days of basketball.

Some area schools will take their show on the road for the holidays.

Ashbrook will travel to Morganton to compete in the Freedom Christmas Invitational (Dec. 27-29). North Gaston’s boys and girls will travel to Fort Mill, South Carolina, to compete in the Copperhead Basketball Classic (Dec. 28-30). Bessemer City’s boys and girls are traveling to North Iredell High for holiday tournament play (Dec. 28-30), Crest’s boys and girls are off to to North Henderson Dec. 28-30 and the Hunter Huss girls are slated to compete at Watauga's High Country Holiday Classic (Dec. 28-30).

Recapping this week’s action

Boys basketball

Thursday, Dec. 23

Harding 59, Clover 38

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Gaston Day 55, Covenant Day 54: Gaston Day erased a seven-point deficit to start the fourth to earn its 11th win of the season. Chris Britt scored 23 points, with Colin Fayed adding 11.

Moravian Prep 72, Gaston Christian 57: Greg Brockington, Jahseem Felton and Isaiah Tate each scored 12 points, but it wasn’t enough against a solid Moravian Prep squad at the Phenom Holiday Classic in Rock Hill.

Weddington 54, Clover 47

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Ashbrook 46, North Gaston 37: Shykes Sanders’ 13 points led the Green Wave as they picked up their first win in Big South 3A competition.

Crest 74, South Point 61: Down much of the night against a scrappy South Point team, the Chargers rallied to remain undefeated in Big South 3A competition. Kevin Kollock scored 20 points to lead Crest to the winner’s circle, with Mari Adams (15 points), Jonathan Peeler (13 points) and A.J. Adams (11 points) also scored in double figures. Garret Hunt led South Point with 16 points, with Jackson Blee adding 11 in a losing effort.

Gaston Christian 64, Word of God Academy 63: Isaiah Tate knocked down a pair of free throws late to lift the Eagles past Raleigh's Word of God Academy at the Phenom Holiday Classic in Rock Hill. The Eagles erased a double-digit deficit, led by Jahseem Felton’s 15 points and six rebounds. Tate finished with 12 points, with Cameron Newman and Joe Rhyne adding 10.

Burns 72, Cherryville 70: Burns overcame a double-digit deficit Tuesday to pick up a win at Cherryville.

East Lincoln 86, West Iredell 30: The Mustangs outscored West Iredell 23-5 in the first quarter and never looked back in moving to 8-0 on the season and 2-0 in Western Foothills 3A play. Drew Bean led the way with 18 points, with Logan Craig and Eric Runyan each scoring 12.

Thomas Jefferson 83, Highland Tech 51: Malachi Prescott led all scorers with 23 points, with Isaiah Hicks and Jayden Watkins each scoring 20 as Thomas Jefferson rolled to victory over Highland Tech. Kevin Foster led Highland Tech with 17 points, with Gavin Blackwood adding 12.

Lincolnton 79, Newton-Conover 69

Maiden 47, West Lincoln 45

North Iredell 65, North Lincoln 59

SouthLake Christian 69, Mountain Island Charter 53

Girls basketball

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Hibriten 61, West Lincoln 31

Tuesday, Dec. 21

East Lincoln 81, West Iredell 19: The Lady Mustangs scored 62 points in the first half on their way to a rout of West Iredell. Ginny Overbay posted her fourth double-double of the season with 18 points and 11 rebounds, along with six steals and three assists. Madison Self added 15 points had nine rebounds, with four steals and a block. Hailey McFadden posted 13 points, eight rebounds, five steals and two assists, with Taliyah Thomas contributing 10 points, four rebounds, three assists and a steal.

South Point 56, Crest 52: Amya Graham continued her hot stretch with a double-double (27 points, 15 rebounds), as teammate Lexi Birtwistle did the same (15 points, 10 rebound) in a victory over Crest. Shamiah Smith had 16 points for Crest, with Kari Lee and Monica Sarratt each scoring 11.

Thomas Jefferson 48, Highland Tech 32: Breasia Ussery led the way with 18 and Margaret Schweppe had 11 to lead Thomas Jefferson past Highland Tech. Addie McCraw was the only Highland Tech player in double figures with 10.

Lincoln Charter 79, Bunker Hill 48: Lincoln Charter outscored Bunker Hill 22-7 in the second quarter, continuing to pour it on en route to a 31-point win. Maddie Lusk scored 24 points, Lauren Horton added 18 and Kenzie Ross had 11 in a winning effort.

Shelby 57, Cuthbertson 36: The Lady Lions moved to 4-2 with a win at the Queen City Clash.

West Lincoln 54, Maiden 50 (F/OT): Chloe Norman led all scorers with 23 points, while Farrah Richardson added 15 to lead West Lincoln to an overtime win over Maiden. Carolina Robinson had 15 rebounds along with six points.

Burns 53, Cherryville 14

Newton-Conover 55, Lincolnton 42

North Iredell 50, North Lincoln 29

You can reach Joe Hughes at 704-914-8138, email jhughes@gastongazette.com and follow on Twitter @JoeLHughesII.