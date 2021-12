For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. With the omicron variant now spread across 34 states in the US, federal mask mandates have been extended until March 18 in an effort to curb the spread. The federal requirement to wear a mask over the nose and mouth will apply to people riding the bus, train and airplanes, President Joe Biden announced Dec. 2. The extension is driven by a concern that the country could soon be fighting two COVID-19 variants at once. The highly contagious delta variant is still circling the country. (There's a travel ban in place to help prevent the new variant from spreading.)

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO