Throwback Thursday: Quinn Ewers highlights from Southlake Carroll

By Cami Griffin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Steve Sarkisian and his staff landed the biggest fish in the NCAA transfer portal this offseason.

Five-star quarterback Quinn Ewers had a perfect 1.0000 rating coming out of Southlake Carroll High School. Although he was a member of the 2022 recruiting class initially, Ewers chose to forgo his senior season to take advantage of NIL deals at Ohio State.

Even with the reclassification, he became the highest rated prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. Ewers’ road to Texas has been bumpy to say the least, but he ultimately decided to come back home after C.J. Stroud took full control of the starting quarterback role for the Buckeyes this past season.

On Dec. 15, Ewers became the highest rated quarterback to sign with Texas since 247Sports began generating grades in 2000. He is tied with Vince Young as the only other perfectly rated quarterback prospect to sign with the Longhorns.

Sarkisian has found his quarterback of the future, and considering Texas holds the No. 5 recruiting class in the nation along with bringing in Ewers, the expectations are as high as ever.

Prior to leaving for college, Ewers put together an impressive junior season for Southlake Carroll. In eight games played, he accounted for 2,442 passing yards and 28 touchdowns.

Since Texas fans haven’t been able to see Ewers in live action for over a year now, here are a few of Ewers’ highlights to get you excited for next season.

#Throwback Thursday#Ohio State#College Football#American Football#Nil#Buckeyes#Longhorns#Nation
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Broward 5A-1A football defense first team, second team

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE Cole Baird, Calvary Christian junior defensive lineman: Baird racked up 54 total tackles for Calvary Christian, and he led the team with 16 tackles for loss and seven sacks. Tray Brown, Cardinal Gibbons senior linebacker: Brown was the Chiefs’ leading tackler, finishing the year with 102. He had 15 tackles for loss and four sacks. Brown is a Coastal Carolina signee. Solomon ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

