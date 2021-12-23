“The Matrix Resurrections” Is a Surprisingly Fun Commentary on Its Own Existence

The Matrix Awakens, or, to give it its full title, The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience, is upon us. If you have a PlayStation 5 or either of the two newer Xboxes, you can download it, free of charge, and boot the Matrix from its studio-mandated slumber. Should you choose to do so, you will be treated first to the breathtaking spectacle of Keanu Reeves’s face. “In an industry where actors have tried to remain perpetually young, we wondered about digital faces that could become immortal,” he says. So there you have it. If you, too, have wondered how Reeves’s face has managed to repel the attacks of time, like Neo raising his palm to a shoal of incoming bullets, here is your answer: Some time around 1999, he went digital. The real and wrinkled Reeves is plugged into a machine somewhere, and we have been watching the unreal ever since.

