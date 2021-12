Gunk. Better get used to that word now, as SteamWorld Games’ sci-fi adventure has a lot of it, and, spoiler alert, it’s really fun to clear it all out! Gunk of all forms shall come to be your nemesis in your time with the game, and you’ll soon come to enjoy charging straight at it, wielding Rani’s Power Glove, and hoovering up as much of the yucky stuff as possible. The Gunk drums up an instant sense of adventure by dropping you straight into things — you’re immediately sent out to explore an alien world. Your objectives are clear and simple, as are the controls, meaning you can focus entirely on exploration and discovery. And gunk. Never forget the gunk.

