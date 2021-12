Anyone who has tried to purchase a new or used car within the past couple of years has noticed significantly higher prices for both options. This car buying phenomenon has not yet resolved itself. In fact, in recent months, the average prices for both used and new cars have reached new all-time highs. Read on to learn more about what has caused such elevated car prices, the average costs of used and new vehicles, and when these high prices could end.

