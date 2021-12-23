ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$100,000 Scratchers ticket sold at a Schnucks in St. Peters

By Monica Ryan
 3 days ago

ST. PETERS, Mo. – A woman won $100,000 on a Scratchers ticket she bought from a St. Peters, Missouri Schnucks.

The St. Charles woman was at the store located at 577 Mid Rivers Mall Drive when she saw the Missouri Lottery vending machine and wanted to play. She won $10 on her first game and then went back and purchased a “Find $500” Scratchers ticket. She won $100,000 on that game.

The woman said, “I scratched it, and I almost fell over!”

“Find $500” is a $5 game with over $2.5 million in unclaimed prizes.

