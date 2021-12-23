Ladson man, 28, arrested for trading child pornography on the internet

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County deputies on Thursday announce the arrest of a man who was “actively trading” child pornography on the internet.

According to DCSO, deputies have arrested Nicholas Komninos (28) on five counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, 2nd degree.

Komninos’ arrest comes after South Carolina Attorney General’s Special Investigators received a tip that a resident was actively trading child pornography over the internet. The tip led to a search warrant of Komninos’ home executed by the Lowcountry FBI Violent Crimes Task Force for an investigation.

Komninos received a $75,000 surety bond after appearing before the Dorchester County Magistrate.

